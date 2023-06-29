Borr Drilling Limited - 2023 Annual General Meeting date

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 31, 2023. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to June 30, 2023. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda

June 29, 2023

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited