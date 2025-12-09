Borr Drilling Limited - Announces Pricing of Additional Senior Secured Notes Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (the "Company") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary Borr IHC Limited and certain other subsidiaries have priced an offering of additional 10.375% senior secured notes due 2030 (the "Additional Notes") for gross proceeds of approximately $165 million.

The Additional Notes will have the same terms and conditions as the existing senior secured notes due 2030.

The Company plans to use the proceeds from the Additional Notes offering, together with the proceeds from its previously announced equity offering, seller financing and, if necessary, available cash, for the acquisition of five premium jack-up rigs announced by the Company on December 8, 2025 and for general corporate purposes, which may include debt service, capital expenditures, funding of working capital and potential mergers and acquisitions. Settlement of the Additional Notes is expected on or about December 19, 2025 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

Forward-looking statements

The press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including the expected closing date of the Additional Notes offering, the intended use of proceeds including the acquisition of five premium jack-up rigs and other non-historical statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including risks relating to the closing of the Additional Notes, risks related to the use of proceeds including the acquisition of five premium jack-up rigs and other risks included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements reflect knowledge and information available at, and speak only as of, the date they are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

