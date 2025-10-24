Borr Drilling Limited - Contract Terminations

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

Oct 24, 2025, 17:07 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) (the "Company") announces that it has terminated two of its drilling contracts following the recent implementation of international sanctions affecting a counterparty. The terminations relate to the contracts for the rigs Odin and Hild in Mexico that had firm commitments until November 2025 and March 2026, respectively.

The Company remains fully committed to adhering to all relevant international laws and sanctions frameworks and to maintaining the highest standards of corporate governance and compliance.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/borr-drilling-limited/r/borr-drilling-limited---contract-terminations,c4256506

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to Webcast and Conference Call for Q3 2025 Results

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the third quarter of 2025 after the close of the New York Stock...

Borr Drilling Limited - Presentation at Pareto Securities' 32nd annual Energy Conference

Borr Drilling Limited's (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) CEO, Bruno Morand, will present at the Pareto Securities' 32nd annual Energy Conference, today,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Contracts

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics