Borr Drilling Limited - Contracting Update and Investor Presentation

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

04 Oct, 2023, 08:36 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: "BORR") has today published an investor presentation enclosed to this release and on its website www.borrdrilling.com, in addition to  providing the following contracting updates.

In September 2023, the premium jack-up rig "Idun" received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for a 24 months' program in Southeast Asia starting in January 2024.  We expect this LOI to be converted into a firm contract in October 2023. The contract value for this award is expected to be around $124 million.

In August 2023, the premium jack-up rig "Arabia III" successfully commenced its 5 year firm contract with Aramco. The contract started ahead of schedule, continuing the track record of the "Arabia I" and "Arabia II" which started their respective 3 year contracts with Aramco in Q4 2022.

Also in August 2023, our premium jack-up rig "Hild" completed its transit to Mexico and is undergoing final preparations ahead of its maiden contract with Fieldwood. Currently our premium jack-up rig "Ran" is on contract with the same customer. "Hild" is expected to commence its contract in mid-October. Concurrently, "Ran" will be mobilized to its subsequent contract with Total in Mexico, expected to commence in the second half of October 2023.

In September 2023, our premium jack-up rig "Gerd" completed its transit from Africa to the UAE and is currently undergoing preparations ahead of its upcoming contract with Bunduq. Following discussions with the customer, we now anticipate that "Gerd" will commence its contract in mid-November, ahead of the previously announced schedule.

Hamilton, Bermuda

4 October 2023

Forward looking statements

This press release includes forward looking statements, which do not reflect historical facts and may be identified by words such as "will", "estimate" and similar expressions and include statements relating to LOIs,  contract duration and value and expected start dates, and other non-historical statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included herein, including risks related to  contracting, including our ability to convert LOIs into contracts, the final terms and start dates of such contracts, actual performance under drilling contracts, the risk that backlog may not be realized, and other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied by the forward -looking statements included herein. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited to Present at the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Borr Drilling Limited: 2023 AGM Results Notification

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.