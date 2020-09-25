Borr Drilling Limited - Extension of application period for the Equity Offering

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's ("Borr Drilling" or the "Company") (NYSE: "BORR", OSE: "BDRILL") announcement dated 22 September 2020 relating to the contemplated equity offering of USD 40-50 million in new depository receipts (the "Equity Offering").

Borr Drilling is currently in discussions with its lenders to improve the concessions previously announced and has therefore decided to extend the application period for the Equity Offering to 08:00 CET/2:00 am EST on 29 September 2020. The Company may, in its own discretion, extend or shorten the application period at any time and for any reason.

