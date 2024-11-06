Borr Drilling Limited - Grant of Restricted Stock Units

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (OSE and NYSE "BORR") informs that it has resolved to grant 136,612 Restricted Stock Units (each, a "RSU") to its Directors.

Each RSU represents one share in the Company. The RSUs will vest in full on September 30, 2025, and will be conditional on continuing to serve as a Director of the Company at the date of vesting. The RSUs will be settled through issuance of shares in the Company.

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs"), as defined by the (EU) Market Abuse Regulation, have been granted and accepted the following RSUs:

Tor Olav Troim - Chaiman of the Board - 27,322 RSUs

Kate Blankenship - Director - 27,322 RSUs

Neil Glass - Director - 27,322 RSUs

Dan Rabun - Director - 27,322 RSUs

Jeffrey Currie - Director - 27,322 RSUs

Please see the attached form of notification and public disclosure by the PDMRs.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in article 19 of the Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

