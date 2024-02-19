Borr Drilling Limited - Invitation to webcast and conference call Q4 2023 results

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) and (OSE: BORR) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

A conference call and webcast is scheduled for 15:00 CET (9:00 AM New York Time) and participants are encouraged to dial in 10 minutes before the start of the call. The earnings report and presentation will be available from the Investor Relations section on www.borrdrilling.com.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a)    Webcast
To access the webcast, please go to the following link:
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3eaywjys

b)    Conference Call
Please use the below link to register for the conference call,
https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa39b9c1337044c06a101dd1639ceb3ad.

Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or select "Call me" and provide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay Stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link: 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/3eaywjys

CONTACT:
Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

