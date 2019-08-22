Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, and associated information including the Company's Annual Report can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

Hamilton, Bermuda
22 August 2019

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Svend Anton Maier
Chief Executive Officer
Borr Drilling Management DMCC
+971-4-448-7501

Rune Magnus Lundetræ
Chief Financial Officer
Borr Drilling Management DMCC
+971-58-864-3915
+47-90088411 

