Borr Drilling Limited - Notice of Special General Meeting of Shareholders

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) advises that the Company will hold a Special General Meeting on February 23, 2023 to approve an increase in the Company's authorized share capital required in connection with the successful placement of USD 250 million senior unsecured convertible bonds announced 25 January 2023. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on February 6, 2023 as the record date for determination of the shareholders entitled to attend and vote at the Special General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

A copy of the Notice of Special General Meeting and Form of Proxy (the "Notice") and associated information can be found on the Company's website at http://www.borrdrilling.com and attached to this press release. The Notice and associated information will also be distributed to shareholders by normal distribution methods.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/16983/3708689/9410ac4872817c9c.pdf Borr Drilling SGM Notice

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited