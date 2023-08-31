Borr Drilling Limited: 2023 AGM Results Notification

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 31, 2023 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:

To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than seven. That the vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit. To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Alexandra Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company. To re-elect Daniel Rabun as a Director of the Company. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023 .

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 31, 2023

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

