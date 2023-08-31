Borr Drilling Limited: 2023 AGM Results Notification

News provided by

Borr Drilling Limited

31 Aug, 2023, 09:59 ET

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2023 Annual General Meeting of the Company was held on August 31, 2023 at 09:00 ADT at 2nd Floor, The S.E. Pearman Building, 9 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.  The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 were presented to the Meeting.

The following resolutions were passed:           

  1. To set the maximum number of Directors of the Company to be not more than seven.
  2. That the vacancies in the number of Directors be designated as casual vacancies and that the Board of Directors be authorized to fill such vacancies as and when it deems fit.
  3. To re-elect Tor Olav Trøim as a Director of the Company.
  4. To re-elect Alexandra Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company.
  5. To re-elect Neil J. Glass as a Director of the Company.
  6. To re-elect Mi Hong Yoon as a Director of the Company.
  7. To re-elect Daniel Rabun as a Director of the Company.
  8. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and to authorize the Directors to determine their remuneration.
  9. To approve remuneration of the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,200,000 for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Hamilton, Bermuda

August 31, 2023

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

Also from this source

Borr Drilling Limited - Announcement of Letter of Award

Borr Drilling Limited - Q2 2023 Presentation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.