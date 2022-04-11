Borr Drilling Limited files its 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Borr Drilling Limited (the "Company") (NYSE and OSE: BORR) today files its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Annual Report"). The report is attached to this release.

The Company's 2021 Annual Report can be downloaded from the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) from April 11, 2021, and is also available on the Company's website (www.borrdrilling.com). Hard copies of the Company's 2021 Annual Report can be ordered, free of charge, upon request by writing to us at:

Borr Drilling Limited

S.E. Pearman Building, 2nd Fl,

9 Par-la-Ville Road,

Hamilton HM11,

Bermuda

Or by email to: [email protected]

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

CONTACT:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

