Borrego named number-one solar-plus-storage EPC on 2021 Solar Power World Top Solar Contractors list

SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Borrego, a leading developer, EPC and O&M provider for large-scale renewable energy projects throughout the United States, has been named the number-one solar-plus-storage engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm on Solar Power World magazine's 2021 Top Solar Contractors list .

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific service, markets and states.

In addition to earning top honors in the solar-plus-storage category, Borrego made an impressive showing in other areas of the 10th anniversary edition listing:

Ranked 16th on the Top Solar EPCs list, moving up from the 26th slot in the 2020 listing.

Ranked 26th overall among Top Solar Contractors.

Ranked 1st in New York , 2nd in Massachusetts , 5th in Illinois and 25th in California on those states' Top Contractor lists.

"We are honored to be recognized by Solar Power World as one of the leading solar and energy storage contractors in the U.S. We were one of the first companies to enter the storage EPC market, so it's gratifying to see our hard work continue to pay off," said Mike Hall, CEO of Borrego. "Our strategy of moving into large-scale development, EPC and operations and maintenance (O&M) opportunities is also paying off, as we have seen accelerating growth this year. We have already added 92 new team members to our staff this year to meet the growing demand."

Sarah Wochos, Borrego's senior director of policy, was also cited by the magazine as one of four Top Solar Champs, being named Top Solar Advocate for her efforts in helping get pro-solar state policies enacted in Illinois, Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

"Throughout her policy work, Sarah has gone more than the proverbial 'extra mile' to pave the way for thousands of megawatts of solar to come online," said Ilan Gutherz, VP of policy and strategy at Borrego. "She has demonstrated great skill at both advocacy and strategy, starting with a deep understanding of policymakers' overall renewable energy goals."

A major reason for Borrego's success is the company's focus on establishing and maintaining long-term partnerships with its customers based on trust and transparency.

"We've worked closely with Borrego for years, on many solar and solar-plus-storage projects, and they consistently deliver very high quality. We value Borrego's partnership and shared commitment to excellence," said Mike Belikoff, Chief Operating Officer of AES Clean Energy. "Congratulations to Mike Hall and his team for being named the number-one solar-plus-storage EPC and for passing the gigawatt mark."

The recognition comes as the company has surpassed the 1 gigawatt (GW) mark of solar projects installed by its EPC group. Borrego has hundreds of megawatts of projects in development or under construction in New England, New York, the Midwest and California, including some of the biggest projects that the company has undertaken to date. The company also recently surpassed the 1 GW mark for assets under contract with its O&M division, meaning Borrego is operating at the GW scale in all three of its business units.

About Borrego

Borrego, a leading developer, EPC, and O&M provider, accelerates the delivery of large commercial, community solar, and utility-scale solar and energy storage projects in the United States. Borrego offers a broad range of renewable energy services and has a track record of superior performance in the hundreds of large solar and energy storage projects it has designed, built and maintains throughout the United States. Established in 1980, it has regional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New York with a nationwide footprint. Borrego creates value by helping partners make better decisions at critical points in every project's life. Its team brings deep technical expertise to its mission of solving the world's energy problems. For more information, visit www.borregoenergy.com .

SOURCE Borrego Solar Systems Inc

Related Links

www.borregosolar.com

