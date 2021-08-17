Borsheims Partners with University of Nebraska Collegiate Volleyball Athlete Lexi Sun to Celebrate Style and Success

"Borsheims is thrilled to partner with Lexi Sun - a true Nebraska female athlete who embodies what Borsheims believes at its core – the power of beautiful things to celebrate your lives and legacies," said Andy Brabec, Director of Marketing and Ecommerce for Borsheims. "Lexi embodies a confident individual with her grace, integrity, and a passion for her craft – both on and off the court - and her personal style has always been important to her. We are excited to support her continued tenacity and drive for success both now and in the future."

The Borsheims partnership with Sun is an organic opportunity for both parties involved and while Sun has a great personal love for fashion and jewelry, Borsheims believes in encouraging the success of talent within their local community. The partnership will include curating 'The Lexi Sun Edit', social media initiatives, and content creation.

"Borsheims is an incredible Nebraska company and I'm honored to get the opportunity to partner and curate a stunning collection that demonstrates how to integrate beautiful pieces into our everyday life," said Sun. "When I'm not on the court, I am always wearing simple, dainty, and hand-picked gold jewelry – I'm definitely a gold gal."

As part of the partnership, Borsheims launched "The Lexi Sun Edit", a hand-picked, curated collection of Lexi's favorite pieces from Borsheims' extensive jewelry selection. Gravitating towards her personal preference of simple, elegant, yellow gold pieces, 'The Lexi Sun Edit' includes: rings, personalized necklaces, everyday bracelets and earrings along with a mix of bold watches and statement crosses.

Borsheims is excited about the current changing structure of the college athlete partnership and is proud of the University of Nebraska for continuing to support their student athletes in this new chapter. It's a natural fit to collaborate with a Husker athlete who truly is working hard toward a successful future, while aligning with Borsheims to further share their customer and brand experience.

"At Borsheims, we strive to showcase our signature service and brand experience in multiple capacities to engage our clients," said Karen Goracke, Borsheims President and CEO. "Expanding our reach through collaborations and brand partnerships is just one step towards telling our story in a more visual, digital format and this partnership will continue to help share Borsheims' overall story."

"For more than 150 years, Borsheims has been helping customers celebrate their special moments," said Brabec. "This is Lexi's final season as a Husker volleyball player – and we are celebrating her accomplishments to herself, the state of Nebraska and for inspiring young women across the country. She's a role model and is just getting started with a fruitful future."

ABOUT BORSHEIMS

Borsheims is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning all 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for more than 150 years. Offering their customers coveted jewelry designers, top watch brands, an unmatched engagements/bridal experience and renowned signature service, Borsheims is privileged to play a small role in their customers' greatest stories.

SOURCE Borsheims