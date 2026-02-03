Borsheims Unveils a Bold New Transformation of Its Iconic Flagship Destination

Renovation Guides Borsheims Into The Golden Era with an Open-Concept Design, an Updated Luxury Salon, and an Artfully Elevated Customer Experience

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Borsheims, one of the nation's largest independent jewelry retailers, announced plans for a major architectural transformation of its flagship destination. The renovation blends modern luxury with a future-forward customer experience, marking Borsheims' entry into a new Golden Era; a nod to both its new gold facade and the enduring legacy that has defined the brand for more than 155 years. The redesign reintroduces elevated luxury, modern energy, and a renewed approach to the in-store experience.

"With this next-generation renovation, our goal is, first and foremost, to reimagine the customer's experience, bringing it into a new era," said Karen Goracke, President and CEO of Borsheims. "The reimagined flagship will boast improvements that showcase our exceptional collections in custom curated displays and provide an elevated luxury environment to serve our customers, reinforcing Borsheims as a destination."

Omaha-based HDR, a global architecture and engineering firm, will lead the design, with construction by Kiewit, one of North America's most respected construction organizations. Borsheims will remain open throughout the renovation.

The extensive renovation will transform more than 20,000 square feet of showroom space into an open-concept environment that blends contemporary design, artistic influence, and an elevated customer journey. Key features include additional seating areas for private consultations, an updated Luxury Salon dedicated to high-end jewelry collections, and a striking main entrance vestibule designed as an architectural statement. Given Borsheims' legacy as Omaha's leading jeweler since 1870, the storefront redesign will include subtle nods to its heritage, thoughtfully woven into the architectural details at the entrance.

In a bold move to elevate the customer experience and meet the evolving ways today's consumers love to shop, the renovation will see strong luxury partnerships and more immersive branded boutiques. The redesigned store will retain Borsheims' signature offerings, including private appointments, complimentary gift wrap, and best-in-class expertise, while introducing a more fluid, inviting layout that encourages discovery and connection.

"For more than 155 years, Borsheims has evolved alongside our customers," said Goracke. "This renovation elevates the shopping experience while ensuring our flagship remains a locally loved, nationally relevant luxury destination. While the space is transforming and the doors will remain open, our mission remains the same: to deliver a personal, exceptional experience that reflects who we are today and where we're headed."

Renovations will officially begin following the 2026 Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting in May. Throughout construction, Borsheims will remain open to customers, with work strategically executed in two phases and clear communication around any temporary entrance closures to ensure the seamless service guests have come to expect. The online shopping experience will not be impacted by the renovation and Borsheims will continue to serve its international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents.

With this renovation, Borsheims will maintain its status as one of the nation's largest independent jewelry retailers while further solidifying its position as a premier luxury destination in Omaha and beyond.

Borsheims is one of the nation's largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning all 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for more than 155 years. Offering their customers coveted jewelry designers, top watch brands, an unmatched engagements/bridal experience and renowned signature service, Borsheims is proud to play a small role in their customers' greatest stories.

