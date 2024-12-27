BORUSAN PIPE INVESTS $68 MILLION TO EXPAND U.S. OPERATIONS AND ADVANCE PIPE PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Dec. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Borusan Pipe, the pioneering industrial venture of the Borusan Group established in 1958, is making a landmark investment in its Unites States operations. With a $68 million allocation, the company is set to enhance its large-diameter steel pipe production facility in Panama City, Florida, operated by its U.S. subsidiary, Borusan Berg Pipe Holding Corp. This strategic upgrade introduces cutting-edge pipe-forming technology that will elevate Borusan Pipe's manufacturing capabilities and further strengthen its position in the U.S. steel pipe market.

This investment aligns with Borusan Pipe's strategy to strengthen its presence in global markets by operating as a local manufacturer. The Panama City facility will integrate advanced technology to shape large-diameter steel pipes through a three-step process—forming flat steel plates into "J," "C," and finally "O" shapes. These enhancements will enable the production of smaller-diameter pipes and thicker walls, achieving global standards and addressing critical market needs.

Set to commence operations in 2027, the upgraded facility will broaden Borusan Pipe's product range, producing pipes with diameters ranging from 16" to 60" and wall thicknesses of up to 2". It will be the only U.S.-based manufacturer using this advanced technology, catering to industries including oil and gas transportation, offshore projects in the Gulf of Mexico, and renewable energy infrastructure such as wind power. This advanced technology investment marks a significant milestone for Borusan Pipe as it expands its footprint and influence in the American market.

Zafer Atabey: "We are Driving Local Excellence in the U.S."

Zafer Atabey, CEO of Borusan Pipe, highlighted the importance of this investment in realizing the company's U.S. ambitions: "A decade ago, we entered the U.S. market with a bold vision and ambitious goals. Today, we have established ourselves as a strong local player with robust operations and a dedicated team. The enhancements to our Panama City facility will not only expand our portfolio but also further strengthen our position in both, traditional and renewable energy infrastructure projects."

Ugur Onbasi: "This investment redefines our commitment to innovation and leadership in U.S. energy infrastructure"

Ugur Onbasi, President of Borusan Berg Pipe, expressed excitement about the potential impact of the modernization: "This investment significantly enhances our production capabilities, enabling us to meet evolving market demands in both onshore and offshore pipeline sectors. Moreover, it positions us to support high-growth areas such as renewable energy projects, furthering our commitment to innovation and sustainability."

A Decade of Success in the U.S.

Borusan Pipe's journey in the U.S. began with a $150 million investment in Baytown, Texas, establishing its first manufacturing facility. Over the past decade, the Baytown plant has earned distinctions such as "Best Pipe Manufacturer" and "Technology Provider of the Year" from American Metal Market. The company's expansion continued with the 2023 acquisition of Berg Pipe, adding facilities in Florida and Alabama, and increasing its U.S. production capacity to approximately one million tons annually.

Following a $50 million investment in Baytown to enhance operations, the latest $68 million investment in Panama City underscores Borusan Pipe's commitment to growth and innovation. This strategic investment strengthens the company's position in supplying steel pipes for critical infrastructure, including oil and gas transportation and renewable energy initiatives.

About Borusan Pipe

Founded in 1958, Borusan Pipe is a leading global manufacturer of steel pipes, serving diverse industries with innovative solutions and superior quality. With operations spanning three continents and a focus on sustainability, Borusan Pipe continues to drive progress and deliver value to its stakeholders worldwide.

