BOS Platform Foundation Announces the 'BOSAGORA' Platform That Will Fulfill the BOS Project Vision

The vision of the white paper 1.0 is the creation of governance system embedded public blockchain platform that allows coin holders to propose and adopt projects that would benefit them within the congress and use the commons budget. In anticipation of this ingenuity, ICO achieved its hard cap in 17 hours. The Foundation utilized the term 'Agora', an ancient Greek square in which democratic discussion took place, for the name of the new platform to implicate the philosophy of 'the democratic participation of coin holders'.

The Foundation devoted itself to scout proper developers and advisors for the new project. Mathias Lang, who has a high-level real-time distributed system and compiler development experience, has been appointed CTO, and an external global advisory board with extensive experience, including the participation in various Ethereum projects have also been recruited.

In particular, Mathias Lang had participated in the Mainnet project of the BlockchainOS, and is considered to be the most optimal developer who already fully understands the original essence of the project and the current problems.

Currently, most platforms that incorporate congress voting have technical limitations, such as failing to prevent a decrease in speed, to include only certain nodes in a limited number of votes, or to record results only in the blockchain, rather than the entire voting process. The development team will focus on developing advanced contracting capabilities, including the congress governance module and the Trust Contracts.

The Foundation also views the congress voting function as an object of evolution. In the existing blockchain projects, the exchange of opinions on the voting agenda was mainly carried out on online communities such as the Telegram group. Therefore, it is impossible to expect a systematic deliberation such as the presumption of agendas, orderly discussion, discrimination of false information, group opinion gathering, etc. As the solution to this problem, the Foundation is considering applying a decentralized direct democratic decision-making system called 'DeFora', which is being developed by KoSAC (Korean Smart Authentication Corp), a world class authorized source technology holder in the field of 'homomorphic encryption' technology (a technique that allows data to be decrypted and computed while encrypting data).

With use of DeFora, the Foundation aims to accomplish the direct democracy within the eco-system by providing congress members with Anonymous Authenticated Identity (AAID) to support free discussion, ensuring equal opportunity for participation in speech through a decentralized content production and curation system (PoV; Parity of Voice), and blocking some power-led decision-making.

The Foundation also shared a roadmap of Mainnet development. To facilitate the transaction of existing holders, the Foundation will launch an ERC20-based token first, pursue exchange listing opportunities in June, and eventually plan to switch to its own unique coin platform next year.

Meanwhile, the BOS Platform Foundation has announced they have taken measures to ensure that it is impossible for a corporate CEO to concurrently serve as a foundation director as an anti-conflict measure to enhance transparency of operations, and has formed an expert external technical advisor group to enhance fairness in the development process and the completion of the outcome.

Serge Komaromi, the Founder of the BOS Platform Foundation, stated, "The Foundation will focus on its checks and balances role, and will manage technology development and budget more transparently and rationally than any other project."

The President of the BOS Platform Foundation, In Hwan Kim, explained, "It was a difficult decision to start a new project, but I am confident that it will be a fresh start to realize the vision of white paper 1.0."

CTO of BPF Korea, Mathias Lang, indicated, "I was fascinated by the philosophy of the white paper 1.0 of BOS Project, and decided to join the project to help fulfill this vision. We will create a Mainnet that properly implements decentralization and Complete Direct Democratic Consensus. (CDDC)"

BPF Korea was established in Korea as a project operator with 100% ownership of the BOS Platform Foundation, and is in charge of BOSAGORA's Consensus Algorithm, Trust Contracts, Congress Network, and platform operation.

[BOS Platform Foundation]

The BOS Platform Foundation is a foundation established in Switzerland in 2017 in order to develop and promote the BOS Platform-based technology protocols and applications. Thus, the BOS Platform Foundation has the authority to fund and support the project.

[BPF Korea]

BPF Korea is a project operating company that is 100% owned by BOS Platform Foundation and is responsible for BOSAGORA's Consensus algorithm, Trust Contracts, development and commercialization of Congress Network, platform operation, and marketing.

SOURCE BOS Platform Foundation