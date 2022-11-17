BOSagora Completes the Development of Its Mainnet… Starts to Recruit Node Operators

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BOSagora Foundation declared on November 10 that it has completed its own Agora Mainnet development project and is now recruiting note operators.

As the BOSagora Network, a "Everyday Blockchain Platform" specializing in connecting real-world businesses, completes its Agora Mainnet, countless DApps related to everyday life can take part in the network. Through this, it is possible to realize an X-to-Earn (X2E) ecosystem that rewards specific activities, such as Move-to-Earn (M2E) and Play-to-Earn (P2E), which are the most active among others.

Agora Mainnet is a decentralized and self-evolving public blockchain network based on smart contracts and Congress Network, a decision-making system within blockchain.

Congress Network is the decision-making body of Agora Mainnet that resolves governance problems that may occur within decentralized organizations. Anyone can join the network by depositing 40,000 BOAs and operating a validator node at a stable network speed. Congress Network complies with the "one vote, one validator" principle which activates the DAO so that all validators are given equal rights.

Once Agora Mainnet is activated, any participant can propose a project that may benefit the network ecosystem. Projects selected in Congress Network, the decision-making body, can receive support for project development through Commons Budget, a public budget.

BOSagora has developed the Votera application to provide a fair and transparent decision-making process in Congress Network. By storing decision-making data in blocks, Votera guarantees transparency and clarifies responsibility.

To keep Votera confidential, the hash of the voting data for data verification is stored in blocks for the duration of the voting period. Once the voting period ends, the voting data are recorded in the blocks to be used to verify the data. In addition, for the sake of the transparency of voting, data on discussion and pre-evaluation are stored on a separate server so that all participants can view them anytime.

After the completion of the Agora Mainnet development, the foundation has set out to hire node operators. Node operators can receive rewards for operating nodes when the Mainnet is activated in January 2023. For details related to node operation, refer to the BOSagora website and the official community.

In addition, in time for the completion of developing Agora Mainnet, the website and whitepaper have been completely renovated so that participants in the network can participate more easily and conveniently.

SOURCE BOSAGORA