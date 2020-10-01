Bosch and Broadly Announce Collaboration to Provide World-Class Auto Shops With Premium Online Customer Experiences

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch and Broadly have entered into a strategic go-to-market collaboration, uniting Bosch Car Service, one of the world's largest independent chain of workshops backed by the resources, capabilities and first-class expertise of the Bosch team, with Broadly's unrivaled reputation management and customer communications tools.

Bosch and Broadly are a dynamic combination, bringing together two influential service providers who have the utmost commitment to delivering outstanding quality service to independent auto shop owners and their customers. Through this collaboration, Bosch Car Service shops will now have access to the Broadly platform — which integrates with current shop management tools and infrastructure — along with training programs to help them grow and up level their businesses.

Broadly is already helping thousands of independent shop owners across the United States grow successful businesses through a variety of high impact features — including Web Chat, Text Messaging, Automated Review Requests, and Contactless Payments — all aimed at increasing revenue and efficiency while delivering meaningful customer experiences.

"Bosch is committed to helping our shops pair personal customer service with a high-tech customer experience," said Jean-Philippe "JP" Persico, director of strategy, innovation and workshop business at Bosch. "We started this journey with the introduction of Shop-Ware as the preferred management system and are now deepening our focus of a customer first mindset with our go-to-market collaboration with Broadly, that will further enrich the auto repair experience for our customers."

"Consumers now are more tech-driven than ever and are looking for frictionless experiences throughout all aspects of their lives," said Chris DeIanni, Head of Business Development at Broadly. "We want to make getting your vehicle repaired as simple and reliable as shopping online or ordering delivery."

"Since working with Bosch, we've seen customer growth and an increase in customer quality. As we have up leveled our business, we've spent several years trying to increase our online presence, with limited results," said Jay Levan, General Manager at Yokley's Automotive, a Bosch Car Service shop since March 2020. "Since we launched Broadly, and integrated with Shop-Ware, from June 2019 to June 2020 we increased our new customer count by over 30 percent — it really blew us away."

For more information visit: www.getbroadly.com/bosch

If you are a shop currently looking to become part of the Bosch Car Service network, connect here: www.boschcarservice.us or https://www.facebook.com/BoschCarServiceUS

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,600 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2019. In 2019 Bosch generated consolidated sales of $14.4 billion in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 400,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2019). The company generated sales of 77.7 billion euros in 2019. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. Bosch employs some 72,600 associates in research and development at 126 locations across the globe, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com.

About Broadly

Broadly is changing the way local service businesses grow. We help thousands of local service businesses attract, retain, and "wow" their customers every day through powerful customer experiences. We're on a mission to bridge local businesses to their modern consumers by helping them: attract and capture leads, streamline their communications by email and text, collect mobile payments, and gather feedback and reviews all through one app. Learn more at www.broadly.com.

