Bosch and Castrol to pilot jointly branded workshop concept in China and US

The Automotive Aftermarket division of Robert Bosch GmbH and Castrol have today announced a new partnership, which will run jointly branded workshop pilots in China and the US. The pilot phase will start in October 2019 in Suzhou (China) and Orlando/Tampa (USA). The partners currently envisage that this test will include up to 25 joint workshops in each of these markets.

Bosch and Castrol each bring vast experience in the car service field. In addition to Castrol lubricants, Bosch parts and service offerings, each company will contribute its unique expertise in developing successful workshop concepts. Castrol's long history of consumer marketing and insights, combined with Bosch long-standing expertise in workshop management, equipment and services, will create a sustainable and profitable offer for workshop owners.

The concepts being tested include advanced, digitally-enabled services bringing drivers the highest levels of quality and convenience at an affordable price. They will feature a unique look and feel, creating a differentiated offer that meets evolving consumer preferences in maintenance experience, convenience needs and digital choices, as well as sustainability considerations. Expansion of the workshop network beyond the initial test phase will be decided after the completion of the pilot program.

The operation of existing Castrol and Bosch branded workshop networks will not be impacted by these pilots.

"As a leading global automotive supplier and expert in technical diagnostics and workshop concepts, Bosch has successfully offered high-quality automotive products and services for workshops and car drivers for many decades. Together with Castrol, our two leading brands will join forces for a new workshop concept to serve today`s and tomorrow`s market needs, and to reach more business partners and drivers. This new offer pursues our goal of providing our customers with a comprehensive, future-oriented range of mobility services for various kinds of vehicles," said Manfred Baden, President of Bosch Automotive Aftermarket.

Commenting on the partnership, Mandhir Singh, Castrol CEO said "At Castrol we have developed a deep understanding of the workshop aftermarket. We are committed to leveraging our long-standing expertise in innovative lubricants technologies, brand and marketing, digital and consumer insights to develop sustainable workshop businesses built around value-adding consumer experiences. We are delighted to see this vision shared by our partner Bosch, with their complementary values in technology and channel management. The outcome of the pilots will help us create a leading workshop network for the future."

Bosch Automotive Aftermarket and Castrol began working together in 2013 with a mutual recommendation agreement in Europe. This successful cooperation set a solid foundation for both companies to look at other ways to work together in the rapidly evolving automotive aftermarket.

About Bosch

The Automotive Aftermarket division (AA) provides the aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with modern diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts – from new and exchange parts to repair solutions – for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, as well as aftermarket products and services developed and manufactured in-house. About 17,000 associates in more than 150 countries, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. AA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the "Bosch Service" repair-shop franchise, one of the world's largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 15,000 workshops, and more than 1,000 "AutoCrew" partners.

Additional information can be accessed at www.boschaftermarket.com.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 410,000 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2018). The company generated sales of 78.5 billion euros in 2018. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT company, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, smart cities, connected mobility, and connected manufacturing. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to deliver innovations for a connected life. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 460 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At nearly 130 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 68,700 associates in research and development.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

About Castrol

Castrol, the lubricants brand of BP, is a global leader in lubricant technology, serves customers and consumers in over 140 countries in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy production sectors. Our branded products are recognized globally for innovation and high performance through our commitment to premium quality products, highly responsive services and cutting-edge technology. To find out more about Castrol products and programmes, please visit www.castrol.com.

