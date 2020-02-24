Bosch and Human Horizons Initiate Cooperation on Battery in the Cloud Service

BERLIN, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Bosch Connected World 2020 (BCW) conference in Berlin, Germany, Human Horizons initiated an agreement with Bosch Connected Mobility Solutions for further cooperation on the Battery in the Cloud technology. This technology connects electric-vehicle batteries with the cloud to extend battery life, substantially improve the battery's performance and service.

Mark Stanton, Chief Technical Officer at Human Horizons, and Dr. Elmar Pritsch, President of Bosch Connected Mobility Solutions, represented their companies at the signing ceremony.

Photo: Mark Stanton, CTO of Human Horizons (right), and Dr. Elmar Pritsch, President of Bosch Connected Mobility Solutions (left), sign further details of the planned cooperation on behalf of their respective companies. The HiPhi 1

Ding Lei, founder of Human Horizons, said, "Bosch is a leading supplier of automotive and smart transportation products and services, seasoned in the development and application of Internet of Vehicles (IoV), preventive safeguards based on IoT, big data solutions, and autonomous driving." This agreement further accentuates Human Horizons' commitment to the development and production of truly smart vehicles with a secured-open platform that continuously adapts through deep learning. As early as April 2019, Human Horizons and Bosch entered into strategic cooperation on Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) solutions for broader collaboration in addition to many technologies such as remote diagnostics, which will be applied to the HiPhi 1.

Dr. Elmar Pritsch said in his speech, "Human Horizons is an innovative technology company committed to future intelligent mobility with its '3-Smart' strategy of Smart Vehicle, Smart Transportation and Smart City. Over the past years, Human Horizons has embraced collaboration with Bosch Connected Mobility Solutions to bring smart vehicle technologies to Human Horizons' smart vehicle. Today, the power of such collaboration is further strengthened. Bosch and Human Horizons will work together to connect the system and services inside and outside vehicles, transforming them into intelligent mobility solutions. Including FOTA and Battery in the Cloud, and in the near future, this close relationship will play an important role in the cooperation in remote diagnostics, and other intelligent and connected mobility solutions."

In this agreement, Bosch and Human Horizons plan to cooperate on Battery in the Cloud service, this technology intends to improve the performance of EVs in the areas of HV battery life, charging efficiency, EV user experience and prediction of battery failures and downtime. EV battery life is expected enhanced by up to 20%, or charging speed increased by up to 20%. Very precise State of Health (SOH) calculations and forecasts can be used to further strengthen early detection of battery-related malfunctions, and establish the foundation for predictive maintenance to avoid downtime and enhance the user experience.

About the HiPhi Brand

HiPhi is a premium brand created by Human Horizons and enhanced by its users. Beyond being an EV with a lightweight hybrid-aluminum construction, HiPhi 1 embeds sustainability with the adoption of vegan leather and the use of recyclable materials to further increase the sustainable nature of Human Horizons' EV products.

About Human Horizons

Human Horizons is building on R&D for innovative and leading intelligent mobility technologies as well as the industrialization of future-oriented smart vehicles. Furthermore, Human Horizons builds smart transportation technologies, contributes to the development of smart cities and will redefine mobility.

More information:

www.human-horizons.com/en

Media contact:

Cherrie Rao

18610735510

SOURCE Human Horizons

Related Links

http://www.human-horizons.com/en

