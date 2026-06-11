Bosch and Stibo Systems partner for enterprise data transformation

The partnership combines Bosch's ERP transformation expertise with Stibo Systems' MDM leadership to accelerate digital transformation through trusted master data and help enterprises build scalable, AI-ready data foundations

AARHUS, Denmark, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch and Stibo Systems today announced a strategic partnership to support global enterprises in accelerating digital transformation initiatives and SAP S/4HANA implementations through scalable Master Data Management (MDM) solutions. The partnership reflects growing enterprise demand for trustworthy, AI-ready data foundations capable of supporting both operational excellence and emerging AI-driven business models.

The partnership combines Bosch's extensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) transformation experience with Stibo Systems' leading multidomain MDM platform. Together, the companies aim to help organizations establish a reliable and future-ready data foundation for enterprise-wide process harmonization, digital business models and AI initiatives.

As one of the world's leading technology and services companies, Bosch has built and scaled complex global data and ERP environments across multiple industries and business sectors. During its own transformation journey, Bosch identified MDM as one of the key success factors for a sustainable SAP S/4HANA transformation and operational excellence.

"Master data has become a strategic asset for every global enterprise," said Martin Schultz, Head of Corporate Dept. IT and Digitalization at Bosch. "Without trusted and harmonized master data management, digital transformation, AI enablement, and SAP upgrade programs cannot deliver their full business value. Together with Stibo Systems, we are combining proven business transformation expertise with leading technology to help customers accelerate the transformation while significantly reducing SAP S/4HANA project risks."

"Bosch represents one of the most demanding industrial transformation environments worldwide," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "This partnership demonstrates how technology leadership and real-world operational expertise can be combined to create measurable customer value. Together, we are enabling enterprises to build trusted, scalable, and AI-ready data foundations."

The joint offering focuses on delivering end-to-end MDM capabilities, including data governance, workflow-driven master data processes, semantic API integration, data quality management, migration support, and scalable integration architectures.

In addition to implementation services, Bosch and Stibo Systems will jointly offer consulting, governance frameworks, integration services, managed operations, and continuous optimization capabilities for multi-national organizations undergoing large-scale transformation programs.

The solution is based on Stibo Systems' STEP platform and Bosch's practical implementation experience gained from developing and managing highly complex global business environments, including more than 110 million business partners, over 200 semantic data models, and hundreds of connected enterprise applications.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is the largest independent provider of master data management and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, helping enterprises transform data into trustworthy intelligence. Organizations around the world rely on Stibo Systems to create context and governance across critical domains: customer, product, supplier, location, and more. The platform helps businesses operationalize AI with greater confidence, improve decision-making, drive operational efficiency, and deliver better business outcomes at scale.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a subsidiary of Stibo Software Group. Independence and foundation ownership provide a long-term perspective that supports innovation-forward customer success and sustainable growth. More at stibosystems.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Hahn

Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Stibo Systems