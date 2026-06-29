Stibo Systems Launches MCP Server to Connect Enterprise Master Data to AI Agents at Scale

Stibo Systems MCP Server gives AI agents instant, governed access to trusted master data, eliminating custom integration, and accelerating the deployment of agentic AI across the enterprise

AARHUS, Denmark, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, the largest independent provider of master data management (MDM) and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, today announced the launch of the Stibo Systems MCP Server, a new capability that enables AI agents to directly access and consume trusted master data from using the open model context protocol (MCP) standard. The launch marks a significant step in the company's vision for MDM as the enterprise context layer for AI — providing the semantics, relationships, hierarchies, and governance policies that agentic systems need to make trustworthy decisions.

The Stibo Systems MCP Server connects AI agents directly to verified master data without custom development or bespoke integration.

Key capabilities include:

Instant data access : AI agents can query and consume governed master data on demand, in a format ready to act on

: AI agents can query and consume governed master data on demand, in a format ready to act on No custom integration : MCP's open, standardized framework eliminates the need for bespoke connectors or one-off builds

: MCP's open, standardized framework eliminates the need for bespoke connectors or one-off builds Platform-agnostic architecture : Works across AI systems and agent frameworks, giving organizations flexibility as the landscape evolves

: Works across AI systems and agent frameworks, giving organizations flexibility as the landscape evolves Governance preserved: Compliance controls and data policies remain intact as AI agents operate within defined parameters

Compliance controls and data policies remain intact as AI agents operate within defined parameters Built on trusted data: Powered by STEP's semantic data graph modelling, exposing semantics, relationships, and hierarchies that give AI the context it needs

"AI agents are only as good as the data they act on," said Neda Nia, Chief Product & Growth Officer at Stibo Systems. "The Stibo Systems MCP Server is how we make MDM the active intelligence layer for the agentic enterprise, the trusted context that lets AI move fast and get things right. This is the natural next step in how we've always thought about master data: as the foundation everything else is built on."

The launch reflects a deliberate approach to AI that Stibo Systems has held since before the current wave of enterprise AI investment. The company builds against three core design principles:

AI must be embedded in existing workflows, not bolted on as a feature. AI must be model-agnostic and standards-forward, so customers are not locked into any single ecosystem as the landscape evolves. AI must respect enterprise guardrails, keeping decisions explainable, auditable, and human-in-the-loop where required.

The MCP Server is a direct expression of those principles — an open-standard implementation that meets customers where they are building, without adding new governance risk or model dependency.

Early use cases of the Stibo Systems MCP Server demonstrate the breadth of what becomes possible when AI agents have direct access to trusted master data. In one example, a personalized shopping agent built on the Microsoft platform leverages the Stibo Systems MCP Server to access verified product data, customer relationships, and data governance rules in real time, enabling highly relevant, governed recommendations at scale.

"For a long time, the gap between what AI could theoretically do and what it could practically deliver came down to data: specifically, data that was trusted, structured and ready to act on," said Neda Nia. "The MCP Server closes that gap in a way that is straightforward to adopt and genuinely useful from day one, helping our customers get real value from the investments they have already made."

The Stibo Systems MCP Server reflects the company's broader strategy of positioning MDM as the trustworthy intelligence foundation for AI-driven enterprises — one where master data is not merely a record of what exists, but the active context layer that allows AI to act with confidence, at scale, and within the bounds of enterprise governance.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is the largest independent provider of master data management and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, helping enterprises transform data into trustworthy intelligence. Organizations around the world rely on Stibo Systems to create context and governance across critical domains: customer, product, supplier, location, and more. The platform helps businesses operationalize AI with greater confidence, improve decision-making, drive operational efficiency, and deliver better business outcomes at scale.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a subsidiary of Stibo Software Group. Independence and foundation ownership provide a long-term perspective that supports innovation-forward customer success and sustainable growth. More at stibosystems.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Hahn

Senior Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

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SOURCE Stibo Systems