Stibo Systems Reports Record Fiscal Year as Demand for Trusted, AI-Ready Data Accelerates

Record revenue, industry leadership and growing demand for trustworthy intelligence fuel another exceptional year

AARHUS, Denmark, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stibo Systems, the world's largest independent provider of master data management (MDM) solutions, today announced record financial results for fiscal year 2025–26, reflecting growing global demand for trusted, governed data as organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-scale deployment.

"Organizations are moving beyond AI experimentation and focusing on how to create lasting business value," said Adrian Carr, CEO of Stibo Systems. "The competitive advantage is no longer simply 'more data.' It is the ability to understand and act on it in context. Trusted, governed data is what allows organizations to make better decisions, deliver better experiences, and use AI with confidence. We believe this shift is elevating the strategic importance of master data management across every industry."

Fiscal Year 2025–26 Highlights

Financial Performance

Revenue reached 1.31 billion DKK, up 6.0% year over year

SaaS revenue grew 17.0%

EBITDA margin increased to 18.1%

Achieved the strongest order intake in company history, including the largest contract ever secured

Industry Recognition

A Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Master Data Management Solutions, Q2 2025

Leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix™: Product Information Management, Q4 2025

Innovation-Forward Growth

Reached 77% customer adoption of its SaaS platform

Expanded AI capabilities through initiatives including ProductGen AI and native Microsoft Fabric integration

The company saw particularly strong momentum in customer MDM during the fiscal year, driven by increasing demand for trusted customer data to support AI initiatives, personalization strategies, and enterprise decision-making. Growth was especially strong across financial services and pharmaceutical industries.

"These results reflect the strength of our business, our people and the trust our customers place in us," said Thomas Møgelmose, CFO of Stibo Systems. "We delivered record revenue, expanded profitability and continued investing in the future while maintaining financial discipline. The combination of strong financial performance and continued SaaS growth positions us well for the opportunities ahead."

The results come amid continued consolidation across the data management market. As a foundation-owned company and the world's largest independent MDM vendor, Stibo Systems continues maintain a long-term perspective, invest where customers need it most and remain singularly focused on helping organizations create value from trusted data.

The year 2027 will mark Stibo Systems' 50th anniversary, reflecting five decades of helping organizations manage mission-critical data and a continued commitment to building for the long term.

Explore the annual report here.

About Stibo Systems

Stibo Systems is the largest independent provider of master data management and the company behind the trusted intelligence platform, helping enterprises transform data into trustworthy intelligence. Organizations around the world rely on Stibo Systems to create context and governance across critical domains: customer, product, supplier, location, and more. The platform helps businesses operationalize AI with greater confidence, improve decision-making, drive operational efficiency, and deliver better business outcomes at scale.

Headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark, Stibo Systems is a subsidiary of Stibo Software Group. Independence and foundation ownership provide a long-term perspective that supports innovation-forward customer success and sustainable growth. More at stibosystems.com.

For more information, please contact:

Katherine Hahn

Senior Public Relations Manager

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SOURCE Stibo Systems