Bosch Celebrates 100 Years of Wiper Innovation with Route 66 Journey, Highlighting Advances in Driving Safety

Route 66 Centennial journey highlights Bosch aftermarket innovations and the evolution of wiper technology across a century of driving conditions

Bosch celebrates 100 years of wiper blade innovation with a cross-country Route 66 journey highlighting advancements in driver visibility and safety, starting on April 29.

Automotive creators Engineering Explained and Gears and Gasoline will document real-world performance of wiper technology across a 2,400-mile journey from Chicago to Santa Monica.

The journey concludes May 8 with an industry-focused wrap celebration in Santa Monica featuring centennial milestones and special announcements from Bosch.

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosch is celebrating 100 years of wiper blade innovation with a cross-country Route 66 journey designed to highlight the role of advanced wiper technology in improving driver visibility and safety across changing road and weather conditions. The journey begins April 29 in Chicago and concludes on May 8 in Santa Monica, CA.

As part of Bosch’s Route 66 centennial journey, automotive creators will capture how modern wiper technology performs across changing weather and road conditions along the 2,400-mile drive from Chicago to Santa Monica.

Designated an Official Route 66 Centennial Project, the journey will feature popular automotive creators Jason Fenske, host of the YouTube channel Engineering Explained (4.19 million subscribers), and Ben Lin and Ben Thorn, hosts of Gears and Gasoline (1.34 million subscribers), who will document the evolution of automotive technology while demonstrating the role of modern wiper systems in maintaining visibility and safety in real-world environments.

"For 100 years, Bosch has focused on helping drivers get to their destinations safely, no matter the weather conditions," said Scott Sullivan, Senior Marketing Communications Specialist at Bosch Mobility Aftermarket. "This Route 66 journey showcases how wiper blade technology has evolved alongside the automotive communities who rely on them. With each passing innovation, our commitment to keeping these drivers safe grows even stronger."

Bosch introduced the first electrically operated wiper system in 1926 and has advanced the technology for safety and performance ever since. Innovations ranging from early electric drive motors to advanced rubber compounds and jointless beam blade designs have helped shape modern wiper systems. Today, Bosch offers a broad portfolio of solutions engineered to deliver reliable visibility in all weather conditions.

Throughout the trip, the team will travel historic stretches of Route 66, stopping at automotive retailers and engaging with industry partners to highlight how aftermarket innovations continue to support vehicle performance and driver safety across generations. To demonstrate this progression, the journey will begin in a classic performance vehicle before transitioning to a modern electric vehicle midway through the route.

Concluding on May 8 in Santa Monica, CA, the cross-country road trip will culminate with a wrap celebration, bringing together media, automotive partners and Route 66 Centennial leaders for a special announcement from Bosch on their continued commitment to supporting drivers and automotive communities along Route 66.

To follow along on the journey, subscribe to Engineering Explained and Gears and Gasoline's social media channels beginning April 29.

About Bosch Mobility Aftermarket (MA)

The Mobility Aftermarket division (MA) provides the aftermarket and repair shops worldwide with modern diagnostic and repair shop equipment and a wide range of spare parts – from new and exchange parts to repair solutions – for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Its product portfolio includes products made as Bosch original equipment, products developed in-house and specifically manufactured for the aftermarket, as well as services. About 16,000 associates, as well as a global logistics network, ensure that spare parts reach customers quickly and on time. MA supplies testing and repair-shop technology, diagnostic software, service training, and information services. In addition, the division is responsible for the "Bosch Service" repair-shop franchise, one of the world's largest independent chains of repair-shops, with some 13,000 workshops, and more than 1,000 "AutoCrew" partners in over 100 countries. In addition, with Bosch Classic, MA supports owners of classic cars with a wide range of spare parts and services.

Additional information can be accessed at www.boschaftermarket.com.

About Bosch

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 417,900 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2024). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of 90.5 billion euros in 2024. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. With its business activities, the company aims to use technology to help shape universal trends such as automation, electrification, digitalization, connectivity, and an orientation to sustainability. In this context, Bosch's broad diversification across regions and industries strengthens its innovativeness and robustness. Bosch uses its proven expertise in sensor technology, software, and services to offer customers cross-domain solutions from a single source. It also applies its expertise in connectivity and artificial intelligence in order to develop and manufacture user-friendly, sustainable products. With technology that is "Invented for life," Bosch wants to help improve quality of life and conserve natural resources. The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 470 subsidiary and regional companies in over 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. Bosch's innovative strength is key to the company's further development. At 136 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 86,900 associates in research and development, of which nearly 48,000 are software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com.

SOURCE Bosch Mobility Aftermarket