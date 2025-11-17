Bosch Power Tools Names John Paul Marcantonio as New President & CEO, North America

Marcantonio to Lead the Power Tools Division into a New Era of Transformative Business Growth and Product Innovation

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robert Bosch Tool Corporation today announced the appointment of John Paul Marcantonio as President & CEO, Bosch Power Tools North America, effective September 8th. In this role, Marcantonio will lead Bosch's portfolio of businesses across the region, including Bosch Power Tools and Accessories, Measuring Tools, Dremel Rotary Tools, and RotoZip Brands. Marcantonio succeeds Robert Hesse, who has become Regional President, Southeast Asia.

New President & CEO of Bosch Power Tools North America, John Paul Marcantonio, will leverage his extensive experience leading diverse global organizations to guide Bosch’s next phase of strategic growth.

Marcantonio brings more than two decades of experience in power tools, hardware and consumer products including executive roles at Newell Brands, and mostly recently at GALE Pacific Limited, where he served as the CEO & Managing Director. Recognized for driving organizational transformation and building global brands, he has led cross-functional teams across multiple regions, guiding companies through strategic growth, product innovation, and operational improvement initiatives.

"I'm honored to join the dynamic Bosch team and return to my roots in the tool industry," said Marcantonio. "Bosch's commitment to innovation and quality has long set the standard for professionals and tradespeople. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help shape the next chapter of growth and innovation on the jobsite for our pro users and customers alike across North America."

Marcantonio's appointment comes as Bosch Power Tools continues its strong commitment within the North American market which includes launching new innovations for diverse toolboxes, plus investing in marketing as evident from the brand's integrated 'Like a Bosch' campaign, which included a TV commercial that aired during the Big Game.

Bosch Power Tools continues to strengthen its leadership in cordless innovation with its expanded 18V platform for professionals. Marcantonio's experience leading diverse global organizations positions him to help guide Bosch's next phase of growth, deepen customer partnerships, and advance the Power Tools mission of creating tools that make working on the jobsite easier.

For more information, visit boschtools.com and dremel.com.

