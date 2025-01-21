Bosch Power Tools Unveils New "The More You Bosch, The More You Feel Like a Bosch" Brand Campaign, Alongside 15+ New Tools and Accessories

"We are committed to investing in our North American market to ensure workers have the tools they need to be successful," said Robert Hesse, Regional President of Bosch Power Tools in North America. "World of Concrete is the perfect place to announce our upcoming tool offerings as well as tease our new brand campaign that showcases how powerful tradespeople feel when they use our products."

In addition to new products, the brand will introduce elements of its new, multi-year creative campaign, which will include the brand's first-ever ad spot that will air during this year's Big Game. The campaign, which boasts the tagline, "The more you Bosch, the more you feel like a Bosch," will incorporate larger-than-life characters to demonstrate the feeling that happens when a worker picks up a Bosch tool. The tool transforms and empowers the worker, helping them to feel invincible enough to conquer the job at hand.

"To break new brand ground and breathe new life into our iconic Bosch identity, we have partnered with the Bosch Home Appliance division to show America how they can "Feel Like a Bosch" in every aspect of their life," said Allison Fishman, Vice President of Marketing at Bosch Power Tools. "Leveraging powerful characters perfectly sums up how Bosch Power Tools makes workers feel on the jobsite. They know that the moment our tool is in their hand, they feel the power of what they can do and are confident that nothing will get in their way."

Unveiling more than 15 new cordless products to kick off 2025, Bosch Power Tools will debut a wide range of new tools including:

Demolition Hammer

PROFACTOR™ 18V SDS-max ® Demolition Hammer (GSH18V-5L) Kit Execution: GSH18V-5L212 – (2) CORE18V ® High Power 12 Ah Battery, (1) Turbo Charger PROFACTOR performance – delivers 6.3 Ft.-Lbs. of impact energy (EPTA) for maximum performance in concrete Lightweight, compact design – weighs 11.7 Lbs. allows for use in downward, horizontal and horizontal over-shoulder applications for greater versatility Anti-vibration system – helps reduce vibration to promote comfort on the job



Saws

18V Brushless 9 In. Cutoff Saw (GCS18V-230) Kit Execution: GCS18V-230N212 – (2) CORE18V ® High Power 12 Ah Battery, (1) Turbo Charger 9 In. Cutting Wheel – for large, efficient cuts with a depth of up to 3.3 inches Spindle Lock Lever – easily locks the wheel for fast and easy wheel swaps with the on-tool wrench Spring-Assisted Battery Removal System – provides quick and easy removal of battery from enclosed compartment

PROFACTOR™ 18V 7 ¼ In. Rear Handle Circular Saw (GKW18V-26) 2-5/8 In. Cutting Capacity – to cut through "two-by" materials with ease Reduced Weight and Improved Balance – for easier downward cutting and less fatigue on the job Left Blade Orientation – allows for better blade line visibility for right-handed workers

PROFACTOR™ 18V 1-1/4 In. Reciprocating Saw (GSA18V-126) KickBack Control – helps stop the blade and reduces the risk of sudden tool reactions in bind-up situations Six Speed Settings – help tailor performance to the task at hand End of Cut Detection – stops the tool once the blade exits the material to help prevent accidental material cuts

14 In. Cutoff Saw (GCO15-14) Robust Power System – powerful 15 Amp motor for fast cutting performance with higher overload capacity to help prevent tool damage 5 In. Capacity – to cut through larger ferrous metal work pieces with ease Adjustable Fence with Miter Angle Adjustment – provides 3 mounting locations with the ability to perform cuts from 1 – 45° left

PROFACTOR™ 18V 7-1/4 In. Circular Saw with Track Compatibility (GKS18V-25G) PROFACTOR™ Performance – delivers corded performance from an 18V cordless 7-1/4 In. saw 2-1/2 In. Cut Capacity – allows for easy cutting through 2X material across the entire bevel range One-Touch Depth Adjustment – allows quick, accurate changes with one hand

18V Brushless Top-Handle Jig Saw (GST18V-37) Brushless Motor – delivers up to 3,300 SPM of speed Four-Stage Orbital Action – delivers varied blade strokes and gives workers greater cut versatility and control Variable Speed Dial – controls the operating speed for more controlled cutting



Oscillating Multi-Tool

18V Brushless StarlockMax ® Oscillating Multi-Tool (GOP18V-40) Brushless Motor – delivers up to 20,000 OPM with six speed settings 4º Oscillating Angle – provides faster, more aggressive cuts and efficient material removal Auto-Stop – halts the tool once it reaches the end of the cut to help prevent damage to the workpiece



Mixer

18V Brushless ½ In. Chuck Mud Mixer (GRW18V-120) Brushless Motor – delivers up to 650 RPM for steady mixing power Variable-Speed and Reversing Switch – tailors the speed to the application for more controlled mixing Soft-Start Technology – helps prevent splashing at startup KickBack Control – helps protect against unexpected movement when mixing tough materials



Router

18V Laminate Trim Router (GLF18V-25) Brushless Motor – delivers 0.8 HP corded equivalent power with a variable speed of 10,000-30,000 RPM Drop Detection – shuts off the router if a fall is detected Restart Protection – prevents the router from accidental startup when switching batteries



Joiner

18V Brushless Biscuit Joiner (GFF18V-086) Ergonomic, Slim Grip – with a handle circumference of only 6.14 In. and a large auxiliary handle for enhanced tool control, ensuring both comfort and precision during extended applications Adjustable Fence – five positive lock-in detents for enhanced versatility (0º, 30º, 45º, 60º and 90º) Depth Selection Knob – easier adjustment between #0, #10, and #20 biscuits (biscuits sold separately)

Joining Biscuit Accessories (GFF100, GFF110, GFF120) Quantity – includes 50 biscuits made of beech wood per bag Joining Biscuits – ideal for edge-to-edge, face-to-face and miter joints Application Material – intended for use with wood and wood byproduct, puch as ply, chipboard and MDF



Lasers

12V Plane Laser (GLL330-42CGL) Power Flexibility – powered by a rechargable 12V Max battery or AA batteries (sold separately) for less downtime on the job Jobsite Tough Construction – IP65 rated (tool only), for dust-tight and water-resistant durability in tough jobsite conditions Bluetooth ® Connectivity – allows for set-up of the laser from across the room and power saving mode activation with the Bosch Leveling Remote App

12V Combination Laser (GCL165-82CGL) Power Flexibility – powered by a rechargable 12V Max battery or AA batteries (sold separately) for less downtime on the job Jobsite Tough Construction – IP65 rated (tool only), for dust-tight and water-resistant durability in tough jobsite conditions Bluetooth ® Connectivity – allows for set-up of the laser from across the room and power saving mode activation with the Bosch Leveling Remote App



Camera Cables

GIC-CC5-8, GIC-CC5-8D, GIC-CC11-8 and GIC-CC5-4 High-Resolution Camera – for an in-depth inspection IP67 Rating – delivers enhanced durability in tough applications Versatile Cables for Various Applications – four cable options tailored to various needs, including a 5 Ft. cable with a bright LED light, an 11.5 Ft. extended-length cable, a dual-camera head cable and a 3.9 mm camera head cable



Accessories

1-1/8 In. HEX Floor Scraper (HS2118 and HS2118RK) 7.5 In. Wide Blade – for fast, efficient removal of tile, grout, laminate, glue and other stubborn flooring material GHT130 Floor Cart Compatibility – for making quick work of large floor removal jobs with less fatigue HS2118RK Replacement Kit (sold separately) – includes replacement blade, bolts, nuts and washers for easier maintenance of HS2118 Bosch Hex Floor Scraper



Batteries & Chargers

18V Starter Kit with (1) CORE18V ® 12 Ah High Power Battery and (1) 18V 16 Amp Battery Turbo Charger (GXS18V-32N112) Cutting-Edge Battery Design – includes copper end plates, power rails and a flexible circuit board, offering reduced resistance and increased efficiency Battery Efficiency – features three layers of enhanced 21700 cells for greater battery efficiency High-Power Battery Turbo Charger – provides fast, Power Boost™ and long life charging with integrated Mode button

18V Starter Kit with (1) CORE18V ® 8 Ah High Power Battery and (1) 18V 16 Amp Battery Turbo Charger (GXS18V-30N18) Cutting-Edge Battery Design – includes copper end plates, power rails and a flexible circuit board, offering reduced resistance and increased efficiency Battery Efficiency – features two layers of enhanced 21700 cells for greater battery efficiency High-Power Battery Turbo Charger – provides fast, Power Boost™ and long life charging with integrated Mode button

18V Non-Connected Lithium-Ion 16 Amp Battery Turbo Charger with Mode Button (GAL18V-160) Active Air-Cooling – uses two fans to cool battery, optimizing charging time while helping to protect batteries from overheating Integrated Mode Button – Power Boost™ and Long Life modes can be selected directly on the charger (Standard Charging Mode is the default mode ) Power Boost™ Mode – boosts electrical current charging to 50% in the shortest time Long Life Mode – provides a gentle charge up to 80% battery capacity, prolonging service life



In addition to these latest product launches, the brand will also increase its network of AMPShare-Powered by Bosch partners, adding MESTO and Leister tools to its compatibility lineup. With a new total of 33 global partners, the AMPShare platform will now expand its trade capability to power the work of both painters and welders.

AMPShare-Powered by Bosch remains dedicated to simplifying workflows by enabling professionals to power multiple tools across brands with a single battery system. The addition of MESTO and Leister reinforces the platform's mission to drive efficiency and innovation across diverse industries.

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools products, visit the Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

