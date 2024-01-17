Bosch Rexroth Awards Morrell Industrial Southern Territories for Factory Automation

News provided by

Morrell Group

17 Jan, 2024, 12:42 ET

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morrell Industrial has been awarded southern territories by Bosch Rexroth, a world-class, industry-leading manufacturer of factory automation products and technology. Building on their long-standing partnership and deep expertise, Morrell Industrial is expanding its reach to Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas. This expansion will offer a distinct and innovative approach to automation solutions across diverse sectors, including special machine builders, aerospace, food and packaging, test, fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, oil and gas, semiconductors/electronics, and trailer manufacturers.

With this territory expansion, Morrell Industrial, a Certified Excellence Partner, has new distribution rights to Bosch Rexroth product lines for factory automation solutions. "Bosch Rexroth is thrilled to award these territories to Morrell Industrial, who have been our trusted partner for many years. With their extensive experience and the innovative work of the Motioneers, we look forward to the new solutions and technologies it'll bring to the South," says Chris Cooper, Southern Region Vice President at Bosch Rexroth.

Renowned for its advanced automation solutions beyond mere component distribution, Morrell Industrial tailors its services to meet the unique needs of each customer. Among its strategies for developing efficient and effective automation solutions are the Motioneers, a team of dedicated engineers who create custom conceptual engineering motion control solutions for industrial applications – free of charge.

The Motioneers serve as an extension of a client's engineering team, working closely together to learn and understand application requirements and specifications. This unique team and collaboration-based partnership provides complete, custom, one-of-a-kind solutions for a wide range of industrial applications and industries.

"Morrell Industrial is honored to have new distribution rights to these premier Bosch Rexroth products in the South. We're excited about the motion control opportunities and challenges our customers will bring us. We'll face them head-on with our Motioneer team, and I look forward to the innovation the Motioneers will bring to these new territories," adds Matt Oldroyd, CEO of Womack Group. 

About Morrell Industrial
Morrell Industrial provides integrated engineering solutions, expertise, and resources for automation, controls, pneumatic, electrical, hydraulic, dispensing, and lubrication applications. With over 45 years of unparalleled experience in industrial product application, Morrell Industrial is your expert engineering partner for system and subsystem integration and value-added distribution, from initial concept and product to development and support. For additional information, please visit https://morrell-group.com.

Press Contact:
[email protected]
248-377-3707

SOURCE Morrell Group

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.