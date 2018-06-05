Bosch Sensortec Honors Digi-Key with Highest Volume On-Line Distributor, 2017 Award

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, was awarded the "Highest Volume On-Line Distributor, 2017" Award at the Bosch Sensortec National Sales Conference.

The award was presented by Mark Johnson, VP of Worldwide Sales and Afzal Saeed, Sr. Regional Sales Manager at Bosch Sensortec and given to Jason Simoneau, Director, Supplier Business Development and Shawn Martinsen, Product Manager at Digi-Key.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH is a fully owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH dedicated to the world of consumer electronics; offering a complete portfolio of micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) based sensors and solutions that enable mobile devices to feel and sense the world around them.

Bosch Sensortec's broad portfolio of products including MEMS sensors, solutions, and systems is available for immediate shipment globally from Digi-Key.

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Bosch Sensortec products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

