Boscobel White Paper Spotlights Best Practices for Government Industry M&A Communications

SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boscobel Marketing Communications, a leading PR firm in the Washington D.C. area dedicated to providing services and solutions exclusively to the government contracting industry, announced today the release of a white paper that shares advice from top GovCon CEOs and industry influencers about how to use communications to effectively ensure long-term success of mergers and acquisitions.

"One of the most important, but often overlooked, parts of the M&A process is the effective communication of the news with key stakeholders before, during and after the legal transaction occurs. Good M&A communications ensures that your organization has a smooth transitional process throughout the merger or acquisition lifecycle. This helps strengthen operational success, as well as employee retention and brand positioning in the ever-evolving and highly competitive government contracting market," said Joyce Bosc, CEO and president of Boscobel Marketing Communications. "This white paper details every rung of the M&A communications ladder. It starts from executive meetings, where pitches and capabilities of each company are presented, to post-transaction actions, such as executive hire announcements and media tours."

The white paper, "How to Create Effective M&A Communications," includes relevant quotes from a variety of GovCon M&A experts, as well as insights from the experienced Boscobel Marketing Communications team, who has been helping B2G companies through mergers and acquisitions communications for over 40 years.

The white paper can be downloaded on the Boscobel website. To receive by email, please send a request to [email protected].

About Boscobel

Boscobel is a full-service public relations and marketing firm exclusively serving government contractors. Since opening its doors more than 40 years ago, Boscobel has launched companies and solutions, while positioning clients with industry-first, innovative offerings that elevate profiles and establish brands. Specialty practices in M&A communications and pre-RFP marketing are key differentiators. Clients specialize in aerospace, artificial intelligence, big data and analytics, cybersecurity, engineering, enterprise IT, health care IT, mobility, satellite technology and more. Boscobel is a Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB). For more information, visit www.boscobel.com or follow us on Twitter at @BoscobelMktg.

