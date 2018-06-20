BOScoin Announces "Reverse ICO Partner Program" For Companies Preparing Reverse ICOs

This program targets corporations that are already operational with their own business models, and looking for additional financing through blockchain-based ICOs or Public Financing, not the traditional financial system.

Companies can apply to BOScoin's "Reverse ICO Partner Program". Applicants are judged by and selected as partners according to their business models. Partner companies who successfully raise 500 million KRW (approximately $0.45 million) in the pre-ICO stage will be funded an additional 500 million KRW, bringing the total early capital to one billion KRW. The partners will be given technical consultations and blockchain technological support in order to facilitate the ICO process. After the ICO, business can be conducted on the BOScoin mainnet, and additional capital funded through public financing.

When reverse ICO corporations use BOScoin, they can conduct business quickly, without the need for extensive technological investments into the blockchain. Furthermore, raising post-ICO capital on BOSNet through Public Financing is drastically cheaper than using the traditional financial system with its high fees.

CEO Yezune Choi said, "Because the BOScoin mainnet development is on-schedule, we want companies who want Public Financing on the mainnet." He also said: "In order for the market to accept the new concept of Public Financing, we will cooperate with reverse ICO corporations beginning in the pre-ICO stage, and support building real businesses on the blockchain."

About BOScoin

Republic Of Korea's First Blockchain "BOScoin" is a Global Currency and Credit Creation Project: BOScoin combines PF (Project Financing), the most libertarian concept, with three alternative solutions -- credit creation through participation, democratic impact investments, and commonization of certain assets -- to form a new PF (Public Financing) concept to power a better capitalism. In April 2018, BOScoin announced Development of a fully homomorphic encryption solution for electronic voting, which guarantees both anonymity (secret ballot) and equality (one person, one vote). In May 2018, BOScoin announced Strategic agreement to launch the first public financing project in November with "Energy7", an O2O (online-to-offline) platform that is an innovator in the petroleum distribution industry. BOScoin is focused on technological developments and business partnerships in order to meet its goals of publicly launching the mainnet in the first half of 2019.

