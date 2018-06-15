BOScoin Releases its "TestNet - Optimized for Public Financing," Ahead of 4Q Mainnet Launch

BOSNet, the mainnet specifically designed by BOScoin for public financing, is supported by ISAAC* which is a consensus protocol developed in-house. The 'mFBA (modified FBA)' with enhanced openness is the foundation of the ISAAC which combines the best features of Stellar and Byzantine protocols. As a result, the ISAAC can save data in the blockchain safely and efficiently, making BOSNet a mainnet truly optimized for public financing.

Prior to the official 4Q launch of the mainnet, BOScoin plans to make the source code of the TestNet available on June 15 to encourage participation of the community. Launch of the TestNet is scheduled for the end of June.

Along with the TestNet launching, BOScoin will hold a large-scale meetup at Jam2Go in Gangnam, Seoul, between 7 and 9 pm on June 26 (Tues). TestNet will be reviewed in the technical session while the business model on public financing will be presented by BOScoin in the business session.

"BOScoin's mainnet development is right on schedule, and we decided to make the TestNet source code public so we could collect feedback from the community before the 4Q official launch," said Yezune Choi, CEO of BOScoin. "Opening the source code will lay a foundation for successful commercialization of BOScoin's mainnet, BOSNet, and provide a great opportunity to experiment with public financing before it officially goes live."

TestNet can be accessed on GitHub at https://github.com/bosnet/sebak

*ISAAC is an acronym formed by 4 consensus steps in the public financing process - Initial vote, Sign, Accept, and All-confirm, which is a protocol used in all public financing processes.

About BOScoin

Korea's first blockchain project BOScoin was launched by BlockchainOS in May 2017 through an ICO. In the ICO, 5 million coins were offered and BOScoin raised 1.57 billion won, reaching the hardcap within 9 minutes of the ICO. It got listed on Kucoin(www.kucoin.com) in Feb. 2018.

