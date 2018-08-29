BOScoin Research Institute ARIST Presents Joint Research Paper with KAIST at International Symposium

The paper "Democratization of corporate decision making through blockchain[1]" presents the results of a joint study undertaken by the ARIST research team and Prof. Gi-bae Kim's research team from KAIST.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea's first blockchain project BOScoin (www.boscoin.io, CEO: Yezune Choi, Company name: BlockchainOS) announced that its research institute ARIST (Director: Dr. Jong-hwan Lee) presented the results of a joint study undertaken with Prof. Gi-bae Kim's team at KAIST at the Blockchain Technology & Organizations Research Symposium 2018 which was held at the University of Connecticut from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16 and received much acclaim from academics around the world.

While most studies on blockchain has focused on the technology side, the Blockchain Technology & Organizations Research Symposium 2018 looks at blockchain from a corporate management perspective. ARIST's Researchers Dr. Ye-jin Yim and Abhisheka Dubey's study received a lot of attention at the symposium by academically reinterpreting the mainnet, congress voting, and public financing and shedding new light on the meaning the blockchain technologyon has on management.

The paper studies how voting methodologies and community creation through blockchain can affect corporate management and decision making. The paper also discusses how blockchain can be utilized in an organization's strategy and rational control. Scholars who attended the conference assessed that this study provides an essential guideline to traditional companies who intend to adopt blockchain or enter the cryptocurrency market in the future.

"I'm very pleased to have a chance to share our research results with the scholars from prestigious schools like the University of Connecticut, ETH Zurich and Tel Aviv University, help start a discussion and lay a foundation for moving related research forward," said Dr. Ye-jin Yim of ARIST after the presentation. "The study is very meaningful in that we shed new light on the meaning of congress voting and public financing which are driven by BOScoin and that we were able to draw a lot of attention from academia as well as the industry."

The BOScoin ARIST (Advanced Research Institute for Social Trust, http://arist.io/) was established in May to verify platform reliability, scalability, and privacy on the BOScoin mainnet and has been working on developing 3 key technologies - ISSAC Consensus Protocol, TRUST Contract and Fully Homomorphic Encryption Based Voting on the Congress Network. The research institute consists of a team of experts in mathematics, physics, software engineering, and other disciplines. ARIST's director Dr. Jonghwan Lee received a doctoral degree in applied mathematics from KAIST. As an expert on combining mathematics and engineering, he oversees development and testing of Public Financing architecture and related elements at ARIST.

Meanwhile, BOScoin held a "BOScoin Partners Meetup" together with its 4 partners that were selected through the Reverse ICO Partner Program that was announced in June this year. In the meet up which was held at the Plaza Hotel on September 3rd (Mon), four projects - PayExpress, Korea Cashback, Forbiz and Mobility Nature were introduced.

