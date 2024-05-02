BOSE INTRODUCES THE SOUNDLINK MAX

All-new portable Bluetooth® speaker delivers big sound to start the party no matter where you go

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bose is turning up the volume on its acclaimed SoundLink Bluetooth® speaker line with the introduction of the SoundLink Max Portable Speaker. This all-new portable speaker has lasting power, rugged durability, and delivers incredible sound for its size. Now you can set the vibe with your favorite playlist no matter where you go.

The SoundLink Max will be available on May 16th for $399 and can be pre-ordered starting today on Bose.com.

Big Speaker Sound That Wows

The SoundLink Max leverages decades of Bose research in acoustics to deliver incredible performance for your music that will help get the party started and keep it going. The system leverages a Bose Articulated Array with three transducers across the front of the speaker to deliver a spacious stereo experience that goes beyond the speaker itself. Two custom-designed passive radiators are responsible for providing a level of bass performance that also defies the speaker size. Using technology found in Bose soundbars and proprietary digital signal processing that dramatically minimizes distortion, the speaker reproduces full, natural sound regardless of what you're listening to. The result is a system that allows you to hear every instrument, clear vocals, and the beat of your music, no matter where you're listening or where the speaker is placed.

For added audio personalization, you can also adjust your listening experience with Adjustable EQ settings available in the Bose app, including bass, mid-range, and treble.

Built to Go and to Last

The SoundLink Max has a refined design with a powder-coated, silicone-wrapped steel enclosure for a premium look. Built to withstand bumps, drops, and bangs, it won't peel or flake, and is resistant to corrosion and UV light. An IP67 rating protects against water, dust, rust, and shocks, so you don't have to worry about where you take it or use it — by the pool, on the boat, at the beach or park, the SoundLink Max is ready to be put through the paces.

Measuring 10.42" wide, 4.73" high, and 4.13" deep and weighing just under five pounds, the SoundLink Max has an integrated, removable rope handle so it's easy to pick up and take with you. An optional rope carrying strap is also available if you want to throw the speaker over your shoulder for hands-free transport, as well as four optional color handle accessories so you can customize your speaker's look.

The SoundLink Max can keep the music going from day to night with up to 20 hours of battery life, and if your phone battery starts to run low, the USB-C port lets you charge your mobile device, so you don't lose your tunes.

Additional Details

The SoundLink Max comes in Black or Blue Dusk. It uses Bluetooth 5.3 and supports SBC and AAC codec standards for compatibility with nearly all Bluetooth devices. For high-definition audio, it uses Snapdragon Sound™ with the latest Qualcomm® aptX™ Adaptive codec, which automatically adapts up to lossless quality. Snapdragon Sound™ technology allows for more seamless and robust connectivity with premium Android devices. The SoundLink Max also offers Google Fast Pair for added ease-of-use when pairing Android devices.

For added convenience, an AUX input lets you enjoy tunes by connecting an audio jack to wired playback sources such as turntables and MP3 or CD players. A shortcut button on the speaker can be used for AUX switching or customized to enable Spotify Tap.

About Bose Corporation

Bose is world renowned for its premium audio solutions for the home, on the go, and in the car. Since its founding in 1964 by Dr. Amar Bose, the company has been dedicated to delivering amazing sound experiences through innovation. And its passionate employees — engineers, researchers, music fanatics, and dreamers — have remained committed to the belief that sound is the most powerful force on earth; its ability to transform, transport, and make us feel alive. For 60 years, this belief has driven us to create products that have become iconic, changing the way people listen to music.

