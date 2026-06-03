BOSGAME Advances Practical Local AI for Everyday Users with Its VTA-439 Mini PC

SHENZHEN, China, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by data privacy concerns, rising cloud costs, and wider access to open-source models, global demand for local AI is accelerating. According to Gartner, AI PC shipments are projected to reach 77.8 million units in 2025, accounting for 31% of the global PC market, and expand to 143 million units, or 55% market share, by 2026, underscoring the rapid shift toward on-device AI. In this context, BOSGAME, a technology-based electronic product brand, is highlighting its VTA-439 mini PC, a high-performance AI device engineered for local AI workloads, making practical local AI more accessible to everyday users.

BOSGAME VTA-439 Mini PC

Local AI is rapidly shifting from an enthusiast-driven niche to a broader user base. Today's users increasingly seek greater control over their data and less dependence on cloud services, while also expecting faster, real-time processing. As the AI PC market expands, the next phase of growth will depend on both raw performance and lowering barriers that enable non-technical users to adopt on-device AI with confidence.

BOSGAME believes local AI should be an everyday capability rather than a specialized tool reserved for experts. The company's approach focuses on making AI computing more accessible, practical, and relevant for daily use cases, including content creation, productivity, and personal data management. By emphasizing usability alongside performance, BOSGAME aims to help move AI PCs beyond early adopters and toward broader consumer adoption.

This vision is reflected in the design of the VTA-439, which combines a 55 TOPS NPU based on AMD's XDNA 2 architecture with up to 256GB of DDR5 5600MHz memory across dual SODIMM slots, alongside an OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 port for eGPU expandability—all within a compact, user-friendly form factor suited to everyday computing and scalable local AI workloads.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, the VTA-439 supports running open-source models such as Llama 3 8B via Ollama, local AI image generation via ComfyUI, and on-device voice transcription via OpenAI Whisper—entirely without cloud access or API keys. Its integrated AI architecture allows users to run workloads that traditionally required cloud infrastructure or high-end desktops—now within a compact system designed for broader usability.

The VTA-439 combines capability with approachability, built around three key values:

Privacy : AI processing remains fully on-device, ensuring sensitive data never leaves the user's control.

: AI processing remains fully on-device, ensuring sensitive data never leaves the user's control. Independence : No reliance on subscriptions or cloud APIs, offering true ownership of AI capabilities.

: No reliance on subscriptions or cloud APIs, offering true ownership of AI capabilities. Responsiveness: Real-time, low-latency performance for seamless interaction.

Beyond hardware performance, BOSGAME positions accessibility as a core part of its approach to local AI. Leveraging a factory-direct model, a proprietary 20,000 sqm manufacturing facility, and a team of over 300 R&D engineers, the company streamlines production and eliminates intermediary markups. This enables the VTA-439 to deliver professional-grade local AI capability starting at $1,049—a price point that contrasts sharply with enterprise-grade local AI workstations, which often cost several times more. Combined with its compact form factor and simplified setup, the device lowers barriers for individuals and small teams to adopt on-device AI.

"We are seeing a fundamental shift in how people think about AI, from something you access through a browser to something that runs on your desk, on your terms," said James Cao, General Manager of BOSGAME. "The VTA-439 was designed for exactly this moment: powerful enough to run meaningful AI workloads locally, compact enough to fit any workspace, and priced so that this capability is not limited to enterprises or researchers. Local AI should be for everyone."

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SOURCE BOSGAME