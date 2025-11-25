BOSGAME Expands Manufacturing Footprint with Yancheng Factory to Boost Worldwide Mini PC Production Capacity

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSGAME, a fast-growing tech brand specializing in mini PCs and computer hardware, announced that its Yancheng factory in China has officially commenced operations in November 2025. Covering 20,000 square meters (approximately 215,278 square feet), the new facility will significantly enhance the stability of BOSGAME's global supply chain and support growing market demand for mini PCs and related products.

Introduction to Hubei Factory Yancheng New Factory

The launch of the Yancheng factory comes amid sustained growth in global demand for mini PCs driven by remote work, digital entertainment, and other emerging use cases. The new facility is equipped with advanced SMT production lines and an automated warehousing system, delivering a daily production capacity of 5,000 units. Adhering to ISO 9001 international quality standards and a rigorous end-to-end quality control system, the factory ensures reliable products and efficient logistics for customers worldwide. The Yancheng facility also generates approximately 400 jobs, encompassing production, SMT assembly, and warehousing.

This new production base represents BOSGAME's second large-scale facility following it's existing facility in Xiaogan, Hubei Province, China, spans 100,000 square meters—including a 5,000-square-meter assembly workshop—and boasts an annual production capacity of 120,000 server motherboards, in addition to its 150,000-unit annual server output.Together, the two sites will greatly enhance the company's global supply capability, shorten supply chain cycles, and improve responsiveness, enabling the delivery of high-quality, cost-effective products to international markets.

James Cao, General Manager of BOSGAME, said, "The commissioning of our Yancheng factory is a key milestone in our global expansion strategy. With this modern production facility, we believe our exceptional production capacity will bring greater trust and support to our customers worldwide."

About BOSGAME

Founded in 2021, BOSGAME is a tech-driven electronics brand dedicated to creating intelligent lifestyle solutions under the motto "Leading Science and Technology, Creating Intelligent Life." Its product portfolio includes mini PCs, eGPUs, and computer hardware. With a team of 300 R&D engineers, BOSGAME aims to make powerful, compact, and affordable computing solutions accessible to a broad global audience.

