BOSGAME Introduces E6 ECO, One of the First Mini PCs Powered by Intel's New Intel Core 3 Processor 304

Compact and energy-efficient Mini PC combines next-generation Intel performance with modern connectivity for everyday work and entertainment

SHENZHEN, China, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSGAME, a technology-based electronic product brand, today announced the upcoming launch of the E6 ECO, the newest addition to its Ecolite Series of Mini PCs. Scheduled for global release on August 15, 2026, the E6 ECO is designed to deliver reliable everyday computing, energy efficiency, and versatile connectivity in a compact form factor. Among its key highlights, the E6 ECO is one of the first Mini PCs to feature Intel's new Core 3 processor 304 based on the next-generation Wildcat Lake platform.

BOSGAME E6 ECO

Built for home offices, students, families, remote workers, and small businesses, the E6 ECO combines responsive performance with low power consumption, making it well suited for productivity tasks, web browsing, media streaming, and daily computing needs. "The E6 ECO is proof that everyday computing doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Just fast, quiet, and ready for whatever the day brings," said James Cao, General Manager of BOSGAME.

The E6 ECO is powered by Intel's Core 3 processor 304, one of the first processors built on the new Wildcat Lake platform, which succeeds Intel's previous N-series entry-level lineup. The platform brings stronger everyday computing performance while maintaining a low 15W base power consumption, helping users balance responsiveness and energy efficiency for daily workloads.

To further support a modern computing experience, the system incorporates Intel AI Boost technology. The integrated NPU delivers up to 15 TOPS, while the platform offers up to approximately 24 TOPS of combined AI performance (NPU + GPU). The E6 ECO supports Microsoft Copilot and other AI-assisted productivity experiences, giving users access to practical AI-enhanced features without requiring a premium-class AI PC.

In addition to its processor platform, the E6 ECO is designed for quiet and efficient operation. A cooling system featuring dual copper heat pipes and a silent hydraulic-bearing fan helps maintain stable performance while keeping noise levels low.

Despite its powerful capabilities, the E6 ECO measures just 129 × 128 × 44 mm, making it easy to place on desks, entertainment centers, or other space-constrained environments.

The Mini PC also offers a comprehensive set of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a full-function USB-C port supporting 10Gbps data transfer, DisplayPort output, and Power Delivery. Additional display support is provided through HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, enabling up to three displays for enhanced productivity and multitasking.

"The E6 ECO reflects our commitment to bringing the latest Intel computing platform to a broader range of users," said Cao. "By adopting Intel's new Wildcat Lake platform in a compact and energy-efficient design, we're providing an accessible Mini PC that delivers dependable performance for work, learning, and entertainment."

The BOSGAME E6 ECO is scheduled for global launch on August 15, 2026. For more information and product updates, please visit www.bosgame.com. You can already preview the E6 ECO product page.

Contact:

HouXiaowu

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+86-13728790786

SOURCE BOSGAME