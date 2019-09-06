Bosley and Hair Club Celebrate Grand Opening of Joint Hair Restoration Facility in Virginia Beach

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hair loss solutions experts Bosley and Hair Club have together opened a new, state-of-the-art medical facility in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The full-service hair restoration center combines Bosley and Hair Club's expertise in hair health to offer a wide range of services, from analysis to treatment and maintenance.

Bosley Virginia Beach center

Now open, the Bosley Virginia Beach center, located at 277 Bendix Road, Suite 420, will celebrate its launch throughout September with limited-time offers for clients and patients. Grand opening events will be held Sept. 16-17, 23-24 and 27 and include tours of the new facility as well as the opportunity to meet with esteemed Bosley physician Dr. Edwin Epstein. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 27 with Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer in attendance.

The result of genetics, aging and other factors, hair loss is thought to affect as many as 50 million people in the United States, men and women alike. Bosley and Hair Club's newest location makes it easier than ever for people to discover proven solutions.

"Suffering from thinning hair can be emotionally devastating, which is why we're combining our pioneering approaches in a way that increases accessibility to proven hair loss solutions while saving time spent exploring options," said Rob Spurrell, Bosley President and CEO. "Together with Hair Club, we're advancing the industry."

The center is operated by a team of highly skilled hair restoration professionals, consisting of a surgeon, medical staff and other specialists. With a combined 80 years of experience, hair restoration pioneers Bosley and Hair Club have served nearly 1 million people with services ranging from permanent medical procedures to nonsurgical solutions to strengthen and add volume to thinning hair. This new location offers Bosley's signature treatments, including Follicular Unit Extraction and platelet-rich plasma therapy, as well as Hair Club's comprehensive suite of hair health and hair loss solutions.

"The people of Virginia Beach and surrounding communities are among the first to benefit from this new combined concept. We're committed to helping clients combat hair loss and regain confidence while maximizing convenience, discretion and personalization," said Mike Nassar, Hair Club President and CEO.

Edwin Epstein, MD, FACS, a Bosley physician at the center, said, "Hair loss and thinning are deeply individualized conditions. I'm excited to serve Virginia Beach with a one-stop, full-service facility for both medical and nonsurgical hair loss solutions."

For more information on the Virginia Beach center at 277 Bendix Road or to schedule a private, complimentary consultation, please visit www.bosley.com/locations/virginia-beach.

About Bosley

Founded in 1974, Bosley Medical Group is the largest and most experienced medical institution specializing in hair restoration practice in North America. With a concentrated focus on the art and science of hair restoration, Bosley utilizes innovative, artistic and effective techniques. Bosley surgeons have performed more than 300,000 hair restoration procedures on men and women in more than 70 locations nationwide. Bosley is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd, the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit bosley.com.

About Hair Club

Founded in 1976, Hair Club is North America's number one provider of proven hair loss solutions. For more than 40 years, Hair Club has helped hundreds of thousands of people restore their hair and transform their lives. Today, Hair Club has 120 locations throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit hairclub.com.

About Dr. Edwin S. Epstein, M.D., F.A.C.S.

Dr. Epstein has been practicing hair restoration since 1990. He served on the Board of Governors of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgeons from 2004 to 2011 and served as President from 2009 to 2010. He has lectured nationally and internationally on numerous topics related to hair loss and hair restoration surgery. Dr. Epstein is a fellow of the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery, a diplomate of the American Board of Hair Restoration Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In 2017, Dr. Epstein was the recipient of the prestigious ISHRS Golden Follicle Award. For more information, visit bosley.com/physicians/edwin-s-epstein.

