LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bosley, the worldwide leader in hair restoration, continued its support of breast cancer research and support services for the sixth consecutive year through fundraising and awareness initiatives, raising $31,289 for Susan G. Komen during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Bosley Employees Donated Vacation Days to Help Raise Money for Susan G. Komen

The company raised money by donating a portion of revenue generated throughout October and by providing Bosley employees the option to donate directly or with vacation days. This year's donation will support Susan G. Komen, whose mission is to help those suffering from the disease and invest in breakthrough research, with the goal of reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50% in the U.S. by 2026.

To date, Bosley has donated more than $156,000 to support various breast cancer organizations' research, education and direct help initiatives.

"With 75% of Bosley employees being female, we feel it's necessary to support organizations that align with our corporate presence. Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the U.S., with one case diagnosed every two minutes, and we want to be a part of helping educate and bring awareness to the disease and those impacted, as well as support those painstakingly searching for a cure," said Rob Spurrell, CEO and president of Bosley.

"Susan G. Komen is thankful for the support from companies like Bosley that make fundraising for breast cancer research discovery a part of their corporate social responsibility," said Le Ta, DIY Program Manager at Susan G. Komen. "It means so much that employees were willing to donate their paid time off to benefit the many people affected by this devastating disease."

About Bosley

Founded in 1974, Bosley Medical Group is the largest and most experienced medical institution specializing in hair restoration practice in North America. With a concentrated focus on the art and science of hair restoration, Bosley utilizes innovative, artistic and effective techniques. Bosley surgeons have performed more than 300,000 hair restoration procedures on men and women in more than 70 locations nationwide. Bosley is a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Aderans Co. Ltd., the world's leading provider of total hair loss solutions. For more information, visit bosley.com.

About Susan G. Komen

Susan G. Komen® is the world's leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow's cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

