BosleyMD Announces Professional Retail Expansion with SalonCentric

"We are excited to work with and be distributing through SalonCentric," declares BosleyMD President, Ian Murphy. "These days, women and men suffering from hair loss spend endless, and, sometimes confusing hours researching and guessing which products would be the best for their needs. They trust their stylists and now, their stylists can recommend BosleyMD and our superior complete and clean solutions for a total holistic hair health program beyond just a shampoo."



Designed to help prevent hair loss and thinning with a 360-degree approach to healthy hair, BosleyMD's products are formulated in collaboration with the Bosley Hair Restoration team. Known for being a one-stop shop for scalp and hair health, BosleyMD offers a curated collection of its best-selling products including BosleyMD 30-Day Kits, BosRevive Shampoos & Conditioners, and Thickening Treatments, Healthy Hair Follicle Energizer, Women's & Men's Hair Growth Supplements and Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub. The products are offered at an exclusive wholesale price to licensed professionals.

BosleyMD products are created without Sulfates, Parabens, Gluten or artificial colors, and all fragrance levels are at less than 1%.

"At SalonCentric we partner with the best brands, and work diligently to curate an assortment that meets the needs of our professional guests and their clients," says LeAnn Bobitt, SVP of Partner Brands for SalonCentric. "We know the thinning and scalp categories are very important so we are excited to work with the thinning authority in the market place, BosleyMD. Their clinically proven results, education and brand awareness make this a perfect fit to round out our thinning category."

About BosleyMD

BosleyMD is the leader in effective thinning hair solutions for women and men offering DHT-Blocking products including clinically proven hair regrowth treatments, a scalp therapy line and effective, everyday hair care essentials designed to help prevent hair loss and combat thinning.

About SalonCentric

SalonCentric, headquartered in St. Petersburg, Fla., is the premier distributor of salon professional products in the U.S. Created by L'Oréal USA in 2008 and operating in 48 states, SalonCentric has more than 550 sales consultants, 585 SalonCentric stores and 260 State and RDA stores. SalonCentric's vision is to be an inspirational force in the development and success of beauty professionals by providing the best brands, the best education, the best technology and the best business-building support. Our commitment to the industry also extends to proactively fighting diversion, and protecting authorized channels of distribution. Brands distributed by SalonCentric include: AIR, Alterna, Amika, Authentic Beauty Concept, Bioelements, Bio Ionic, BosleyMD, Creative Nail Design, Design.ME, Dermalogica, Fatboy, FHI, Hempz, Kenra, L'ANZA, L'Oréal Professionel, Matrix, Mizani, Moroccanoil, Olaplex, Pravana, Product Club, Prolific, Pulp Riot, Pureology, Redken 5th Avenue NYC, Sam Villa, Sebastian, Sexy Hair, Surface, Tressa and many other fine brands. For more information, visit www.saloncentric.com.

