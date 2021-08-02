BosleyMD Supports National Hair Loss Awareness Month

Hair loss and hair thinning can begin as early as 35 for women and affects roughly 50 million men and 30 million women in the United States, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Hair loss due to severe stress has also risen due to the COVID-19 pandemic and according to data science firm Spate, Google searches for hair loss increased by 8% in the last 12 months. The topic was searched an average of more than 829,000 times a month in the United States alone. Known for being a one-stop shop for scalp and hair health, BosleyMD offers comprehensive thinning hair treatments such as the BosleyMD 30-Day Kits, BosRevive Shampoos & Conditioners, and Thickening Treatments, Healthy Hair Follicle Energizer, Women's & Men's Hair Growth Supplements and Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub. These products are offered at an exclusive wholesale price to licensed professionals and are created without Sulfates, Parabens, Gluten or artificial colors.

"Over the last 18 months the general public have been under immense stress due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," says BosleyMD President, Ian Murphy. "Many individuals reported experiencing hair thinning and hair loss due to the stress and lifestyle changes. Young, healthy women and men who never thought they'd experience this level of hair loss are now searching for solutions. Not to mention we've seen multiple reports of hair loss as a COVID-19 long-haul symptom. Hair loss is not just a vanity issue, it truly affects one's self-esteem and seeing large amounts of hair in your brush every day causes more stress, perpetuating the cycle. At BosleyMD we are here to help people take control of hair loss and thinning to bring the hair and their confidence back. We want consumers to know there are many options -but BosleyMD, with its Doctor-centric approach is one of the best available."

This National Hair Loss Awareness Month, BosleyMD looks forward to continuing the brand's mission of helping millions of people find solutions to their hair loss. Education will play a key role in this mission as BosleyMD plans to educate consumers through social media as well as in the field by supporting licensed professional stylists at Cosmo Prof and SalonCentric. In order to further drive awareness, BosleyMD will be hosting several giveaways on social media and will be promoting select products in key retailers to celebrate the month, including a limited-edition Women's 60-Day Hair Regrowth Kit available on Amazon all August long. Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub will be offered as a gift with any $40 purchase at Ulta.com, along with Follicle Energizer featured in a dedicated Hair Loss Endcap in all Ulta stores. With these activities rolling throughout August and beyond, BosleyMD continues to offer current and effective solutions for anyone looking to combat thinning hair or hair loss.

About BosleyMD

BosleyMD is the leader in effective thinning hair solutions for women and men offering Bosley doctor collaborated, DHT-inhibiting products including clinically proven hair regrowth treatments, scalp therapy solutions and effective, everyday 360° hair care essentials designed to help prevent hair loss and combat thinning.

BosleyMD can be found at retailers including Amazon, Ulta, QVC, Target.com, Walmart.com, Bed Bath & Beyond and Harmon Face Value stores, and Great Clips salons, as well as professional channels of SalonCentric and Cosmo Prof.

For more information, please visit www.bosleymd.com .

