BOSS DEBUTS AS OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE DALLAS OPEN 2025

As tennis captivates a growing audience worldwide, BOSS stands at the intersection of sports and fashion, deeply embedded in the history and future of the game. The brand's longstanding connection to tennis has shaped the way athletes and fans alike perceive performance, style, and elegance as integral parts of the game. BOSS's partnership with the Dallas Open shines a spotlight on the brand's connection to the world of tennis.

Leading the charge is BOSS Ambassador and tennis star Taylor Fritz, who embodies a BOSS sense of determination and style, both on and off the court. Fritz, ranked among the world's top tennis players, will represent BOSS during the tournament, reinforcing the brand's strong ties to the sport.

BOSS is redefining the tournament experience with its exclusive takeover of the Dallas Open. Transforming the tournament venue into a showcase of style, BOSS will create an unforgettable atmosphere. This full-scale branding experience includes a curated pop-up store and VIP hospitality area. Fans can explore exclusive Dallas Open merchandise, the BOSS x Dallas Cowboys collection, and the latest BOSS collection, which showcases bold, iconic designs blending premium craftsmanship with a modern athletic aesthetic. BOSS will also be outfitting all ball boys and girls, and tournament staff, ensuring the Dallas Open operates with style and sophistication.

BOSS is elevating the on-site dining experience by taking over Monarch Stag restaurant for the duration of the tournament. Renamed 'Break Point by BOSS,' this exclusive pop-up restaurant will redefine the dining experience by seamlessly integrating the iconic BOSS brand into every detail. From the meticulously designed décor to the fashion-forward uniforms worn by the staff, every element has been thoughtfully curated to reflect the sophistication and style of BOSS. With a chic ambiance and an exquisite menu, it promises to be an unforgettable destination throughout the event.

From February 1-9, tennis fans can immerse themselves in the ultimate blend of sport, fashion, and hospitality at the Dallas Open with BOSS.

The BOSS x Dallas Open capsule will be available on site from February 1, offering a range of branded tees, hoodies, and more. Prices vary from $50 to $228.

