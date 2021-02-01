Boss Dog® Brand Launches New Raw Frozen Meal Products For Dogs

Boss Dog® Brand is pleased to announce a new Raw Frozen Complete and Balanced Meal available in BOSS PATTIES™ and BOSS NUGGS™. It's available in chicken, beef and fish offerings with the first ingredient always being real protein. These products are infused with probiotics and essential vitamins and nutrients to deliver the support dogs need. This launch expands the already wide portfolio of Boss Dog® Brand products.

Vasili Nassar, founder and brainchild of Boss Dog®, is thrilled to be able to launch this product. "The longer I am in business, the more I hear from customers how important their dog's digestive health is to them. With a pup's immune system based in its gut, canine nutrition is critical to support that. It's such an honor that my customers trust me with the health of their animals. That's what drives me to make sure that only the best ingredients and supplements are used to fortify this new line."

This is the eighth product the company has launched since its inception in the fall of 2018. (A tactical line of collars and leashes is headed into stores as well.) Boss Dog® Brand is growing and adding more and more independent retailers every month; beating the challenges of a COVID-19 world with brisk sales and product innovation.

Nassar originally founded the line of pet products for his dog Kelby, a bossy Rhodesian Ridgeback who takes orders from no one. After Kelby refused to eat other pet food on the market, the Seattle entreprenuer created a line of gut nutrition products just for his pup. It worked. Kelby's nutritional issues improved, but his dog's attitude throughout the process taught Nassar to "treat your pet like a boss." Learn more at www.bossdogbrand.com.

