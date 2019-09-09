BOSS DOG® BRAND Releases New Freeze Dried Raw Diet for Dogs

SEATTLE, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet for Dogs makes it easy to provide your pet with optimal nutrition with the added benefits of probiotics. Our Freeze Dried Raw Diet begins with high quality proteins, adds in other beneficial vegetables and fruits, then freeze dries them into Nuggs™. They can be portioned out or broken apart for serving, depending on your pet's needs.

Our first ingredient protein meals are available in beef, chicken and fish recipes. Boss Dog® Brand Freeze Dried Raw Diet for Dogs is not only a complete and balanced meal, but also great as a mixer, treat, topper, or training tool. In addition to its wholesome ingredients, every Freeze Dried Raw Nugg™ is infused with probiotics to ensure the digestive benefit are present in each and every bite. Probiotics are essential to our pets' diets to ensure overall gut health, which can aid in nutrient absorption, digestion and immune system support. By adding our Freeze Dried Raw Diet into your dog's nutrition, you can rest assured they are getting a wholesome, complete and balanced meal with the added benefit of pre and probiotics.

Boss Dog® Brand is commited to your four legged family members and our Freeze Dried Raw Diet is a staple in our product mix that drives our brand mission home—creating delicious and wholesome products for pets that promote digestive health.

Boss Dog Brands is the brainchild of Vasili Nassar, who founded the line of pet products for his dogs Kelby (Rhodesian Ridgeback), Toby (Miniature Yorkie) and a cat named Franky. "Delivering a complete and balanced raw diet with the added benefit of probiotics is what I needed for my pets. After Kelby refused to eat other products, I set out to create a raw diet with probiotics to help him with his gut issues. It worked. That's why I'm passionate about making our products the go-to brand for digestive health support. Kelby's nutritional issues taught me to 'treat my pet like a boss.'"

