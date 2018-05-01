Boss Holdings Acquires Leading Pet Products Company

Adding PetEdge reflects another major step in Boss Pet's acquisition strategy following its June 2017 acquisition of Coast2Coast Wholesale Pet Products. Founded in 1956, PetEdge is an industry-leading developer and distributor of branded pet supplies and products to a diverse customer base, including pet professionals and retailers.

This acquisition delivers to Boss dozens of exclusive branded pet products sold through e-commerce, retail and professional groomer and veterinary channels, including Master Equipment™ grooming tubs and tables; Master Grooming Tools™ shears, brushes, combs, nail care products, and related tools and accessories; Top Performance® shampoos and supplies; ProSelect® cages; Ranch Rewards® treats; Casual Canine® apparel; and Zanies® dog toys.

Other well-known and exclusive PetEdge brands include Aria® and Pet Effects™; while PetEdge also will continue to provide favorite products from leading brands like Oster®, Wahl®, BioGroom®, Tropiclean®, KONG®, Greenies®, and Geib®.

"Our acquisition of the PetEdge assets complements our Boss Pet Products business both from a product line offering and retail channel perspective. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity as we continue to grow in the expanding Pet Products and Services Industry," said Chris Miller, President of Boss Pet Products. "The PetEdge acquisition significantly increases our capacity to bring greater scale, innovative solutions and expanded opportunities to customers of both Boss Pet and PetEdge," explained James F. Sanders, Secretary and General Counsel of Boss Holdings.

Boss Holdings, Inc. distributes gloves, boots and rainwear through Boss Manufacturing Company, based in Kewanee, Illinois since 1893. Its wholly-owned subsidiary Boss Pet Products, Inc., based in Oakwood Village, Ohio distributes pet leashes, restraints, toys and supplies. Other Boss Holdings subsidiaries include Galaxy Balloons, Inc., based in Cleveland, Ohio which distributes custom imprinted balloons, inflatables and other products for the promotional products industry, and Aries Manufacturing, a division of Boss Tech Products, Inc., a supplier and distributor of cell phone accessories, including charging solutions, hands-free headsets, speakers and related products. To learn more about Boss Holdings and Boss Pet please visit: www.bossgloves.com and www.bosspet.com.

