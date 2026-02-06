Boss Holdings Announces Special Cash Dividend

KEWANEE, Ill., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Holdings, Inc. announced today that it has declared a special cash dividend of U.S. $1.00 per share, payable to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026. The special cash dividend will be paid on February 27, 2026.

About Boss Holdings

Boss Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink – BSHI), is headquartered in Kewanee, IL. Its wholly owned subsidiary Boss Pet Products, Inc., based in Danvers, MA, markets and distributes pet grooming supplies and equipment, pet leashes, toys and apparel, and pet health and wellness products. Another subsidiary, Galaxy Balloons, Inc., based in Cleveland, Ohio distributes custom imprinted balloons, inflatables and other products for the promotional products industry. For more information on Boss Holdings please visit www.bossholdingsinc.com.

Forward–Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of fact, including any statements regarding guidance, industry prospects, or future results, made in this press release are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Actual results and outcomes could differ materially for a variety of reasons, which in many cases is beyond the control of management.

