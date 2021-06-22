Boss Holdings, Inc. Announces New CFO

KEWANEE, Ill., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boss Holdings, Inc. is pleased to announce that Kevin Hackett has joined the Boss team as Chief Financial Officer. Kevin will largely be responsible for Boss Holdings' PetEdge business and will lead all finance functions of the organization. He will work closely with the senior management team developing and implementing the company's short-term and long-term strategies.

Kevin joins the company after spending 10 plus years with Samsonite International, the iconic global consumer product company and worldwide leader in travel and business bags, luggage, and accessories. As VP of Finance, Kevin had the responsibility for corporate finance and accounting, corporate business development, global tax, financial planning & analysis as well as all internal and external reporting. Prior to Samsonite he was CFO of Ezenia, a publicly traded software company, providing real-time collaboration solutions that brought new and valuable levels of interaction and collaboration to customers. Kevin also served in several senior financial management positions including Vice President Finance & Controller of Tyco International's Engineered Products and Services Division and various financial positions at Standex International.

"Kevin brings a highly strategic mindset with over twenty-five years of experience in consumer products, industrial and commercial businesses and deep expertise successfully developing growth strategies both organically and acquisitively" said Chris Miller, President of Boss PetEdge. "With a balance of operational finance roles, he manages with a commercial lens combined with financial controls and a structured approach. Kevin believes in soliciting various perspectives while working to build and empower collaborative and high-performing teams. I am confident that Kevin is the right leader and strategic business partner as we continue to grow the PetEdge business."

