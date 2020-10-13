BOSS Logics and DAVID YURMAN Partner to Bring Market Week Online Using 'together,' New Sales Platform That Redefines Online Retailing

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSS Logics, a leader in innovative software solutions that make it easier to bring products to market, announces a new partnership with DAVID YURMAN. Using the BOSS Logics together platform, DAVID YURMAN brought its Fall Market Week online for the first time.

Created as a direct response to the increased need for a remote sales tool, together reimagines the way brands and retailers conduct appointments and sell through its sophisticated, interactive approach to online retailing. The platform goes beyond video conferencing, screen sharing, and other piecemeal solutions to more closely replicate an in-person sales meeting, giving retailers a state-of-the-art way to remotely present and sell products, both safely and efficiently. together's unique solution for streaming video and high-resolution images allows users to collaborate alongside the meeting host and interact with multiple products on one screen.

In partnership with together, DAVID YURMAN's Fall Market Week was an entirely virtual event, eliminating the need for in-person meetings amidst the ongoing pandemic. Retailers were presented with DAVID YURMAN's Spring 2021 collections via face-to-face virtual meetings through the video chat function as they collaborated using together's interactive sharing tool. Retailers discovered DAVID YURMAN's collections in a cutting-edge, branded virtual showroom, ensuring a unique experience that reflects the format of past Market Weeks. The tool also immerses retailers in a virtual experience where they can simultaneously view products and stream media.

This Market Week venture is the latest in a more than 10-year history of partnership between the two companies. In that time, BOSS Logics has created several digital solutions for the renowned jewelry brand, including its Digital Directory, a dynamic catalog solution that provides the DAVID YURMAN team with instant access to products and data.

For more information, including a demonstration of together, visit www.bosslogics.com/together, or watch an informational video at https://vimeo.com/422835734.

About BOSS Logics

BOSS Logics is the company behind together, the sales platform that redefines online retailing, and a leading provider of product lifecycle solutions designed to simplify, transform, and automate product creation, sales, and management. For over 20 years, BOSS Logics has helped brands such as DAVID YURMAN, LAGOS, David Webb, and Alcone Company deliver innovative solutions to their employees and clientele in the quickest and most cost-effective way possible. For more information, visit www.bosslogics.com.

About DAVID YURMAN

DAVID YURMAN is a celebrated American jewelry company founded in New York by David Yurman, a sculptor, and his wife, Sybil, a painter and ceramicist. When the artists began collaborating, their goal was simply to make beautiful objects to wear. Today, with their son, Evan, they create timeless, yet contemporary collections for women and men defined by inspiration, innovation, consummate craftsmanship and Cable—their artistic signature. DAVID YURMAN collections are available at 49 retail stores throughout the United States, Canada, France and Hong Kong and at over 300 locations worldwide, through their exclusive authorized fine jewelry and timepiece network of retailers.

Media Contact:

Alex Simon

201-625-5155

[email protected]

SOURCE BOSS Logics