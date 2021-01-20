Boss Nation Brands, Inc. Gets National Recognition for Charitable Giving

Fox Business' anchor Maria Bartiromo asked Basel Nassar, founder and owner of Boss Nation Brands Inc., to come on her show recently to discuss what Boss Nation Brands is doing for our nation's veterans. The pet entrepreneur was humbled and honored to be featured on the show: https://video.foxbusiness.com/v/6223143432001?playlist_id=3166411554001#sp=show-clips

Boss Nation Cares is a platform that has been developed with the sole intention of giving back.

What started as a pet food business has quickly developed into a passion to give back to those who have served our country.

Our company employs a veteran who has served four deployments overseas. The founder and our employees also have close family members who have either served or are serving in our military and/or federal law enforcement. Our passion to give back to veterans and service members is burning from within.

Boss Nation Brands has an open-source charity program where every month we choose an organization to support. This allows us to be able to provide donations to many charities throughout the year. Some organizations we have donated to include Pets 4 Vets, Victory Service Dog, Wounded Warrior Project, Folds of Honor, Trails of Purpose and Heroes for Healthcare. All these outstanding organizations are focused on the bond between humans and animals or providing direct services to better the lives of those who have served our country.

The tie between animals and humans is a bond that is unequivocally powerful. Pets can provide so many benefits to our veterans. You will find that as Boss Nation Brands grows, so does our passion for helping our veterans. You can follow our journey of open-source charity at https://bossdogbrand.com/charitable/.

