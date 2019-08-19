Boss Pet/PetEdge Launch New Aromatherapy Product For Dogs

ikaria PetScent Clips are unique from other aromatherapy collar devices on the market today with a patented delivery system providing two key benefits that set this product apart from the rest:

Bill Webster , scent technology innovator, explains, "ikaria PetScent Clips patented device diffuses pure essential oil blends that can help with calming and soothing dogs without any artificial volatiles or related chemicals. Dogs receive the benefits of scent through ambient air with the same freedom that the consumers demand for themselves." Open and closed sliders control the amount of scent released, making it effective and convenient. According to John McGlynn , VP Marketing, PetEdge, "We found that dogs respond to aromatherapy very quickly, however the calming and soothing effect can wear off over time, if the pet is continuously exposed to the scent as with other aromatherapy devices. With ikaria PetScent Clips, pet owners can conveniently open the slider when needed then close it when it's not needed."

ikaria PetScent Clips come in two proprietary blends:

Calming: Helps calm anxious dogs using a proprietary essential oil blend of lavender, sweet marjoram, and roman chamomile.

ikaria PetScent Clips are manufactured in the United States. They are available as a single-unit, carded product and also an attractive 12 unit shelf or counter display merchandiser. Product ships August 2019.

About Boss Pet and PetEdge:

Boss Pet Products, Inc. / PetEdge LLC, based in Beverly MA, distributes a full line of grooming products and equipment for Pet Grooming Professionals; and broad assortment of pet products for retail. To learn more about Boss Pet and PetEdge please visit: www.bosspet.com and www.petedge.com.

