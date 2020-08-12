B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions Appears on the Inc. 5000 list for the 5th Consecutive Year as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions has earned a place on the most prestigious ranking list of the fastest-growing private companies ranking #2637. The company has experienced a 38% growth over the past year, a 154% growth in the past 3 years and an incredible 670% growth rate over the last five years. According to Inc., only 4% of companies are able to achieve this honor 5 consecutive years.

"We are so excited to be on the Inc. 5000 list for a fifth year in a row," B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions founder and President, Ryan Thacker said. "We have grown at a significant pace over the last several years and it is a privilege to be recognized along with other great companies who are also featured on this list."

Founder and CEO, Tyson Thacker stated, "Retiring successfully will never happen by accident. Our mission is to deliver cutting edge solutions to help our clients navigate their retirement challenges with confidence."

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions prides itself on providing a superior client experience for its customers. They are committed to the well-being of every client they serve as they strive to provide each with a secure and independent retirement.

About B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Ryan Thacker and Tyson Thacker are the hosts of the weekly Retirement Solutions Radio Show on KSL and KNRS and appear weekly on ABC and KSL. They have authored three books with the fourth book releasing soon, and have appeared on Fox Business News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, ABC.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions creates individualized retirement plans designed to help clients determine a strategy that's appropriate for their unique financial situation.

For more information about B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and the services they provide, please visit www.bossretirement.com .

